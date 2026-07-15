Ernesta Continues Rapid National Expansion with 10 Showrooms in 10 Months

Expansion across Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Charlotte, Philadelphia and other key markets reflects overwhelming demand from homeowners and interior designers for an in-person Ernesta experience.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta, America's largest retailer of custom-sized and designer-quality rugs, today announced the continued expansion of its retail presence, a rollout that will total 10 new showroom openings in just 10 months.

Ernesta Showroom in Birmingham, MI

The expansion includes newly opened showrooms serving Dallas, Charlotte, Philadelphia, the Washington D.C. area, metropolitan Detroit and Long Island, as well as forthcoming locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, giving homeowners and interior designers convenient access to Ernesta's growing collection of custom-sized, designer-quality rugs.

"From the beginning, we believed customers deserved a better way to buy a rug," said Jen Parker, Chief Sales Officer of Ernesta. "What we've heard consistently from homeowners and the design community is that while they love ordering from Ernesta online, they also want the ability to experience our products in person—seeing the textures, comparing constructions, understanding color, and feeling the quality with their own hands. That's exactly what these new showrooms deliver."

Unlike traditional rug retailers that primarily sell standard sizes, Ernesta creates every rug to order in virtually any size, allowing customers to achieve a tailored aesthetic without compromise. Since launching, the company has continued expanding its assortment, now offering hundreds of premium styles spanning wool, natural fibers, performance materials, indoor-outdoor collections, flatweaves, textured constructions, and statement designs.

A Strategic Investment in the Customer Experience

The retail expansion was driven directly by customer feedback.

Interior designers and homeowners alike repeatedly expressed how valuable Ernesta's showrooms are—not only for experiencing the products firsthand, but also for discovering new collections, collaborating with design specialists, and confidently selecting the perfect rug for their space.

Each showroom serves as an extension of Ernesta's digital experience, giving customers the best of both worlds: the convenience of custom ordering online combined with the inspiration and confidence that comes from seeing the products in person.

"Our customers asked for more stores, and we listened," Parker said. "The response has exceeded our expectations, particularly among local homeowners and interior designers. Each location gives us an opportunity to build deeper relationships within the market and better understand how customers want to shop and work with us."

Building Local Service Capabilities

The new locations also serve an important operational purpose.

Each market establishes a local foundation for Ernesta's expanding installation services business, enabling the company to offer increasingly sophisticated in-home custom projects—including professionally installed stair runners, hallway runners, landings, and other highly customized applications that require expert measurement and installation.

"Custom rugs are only part of the opportunity," Parker said. "Customers increasingly want beautifully executed installations that feel truly built for their home. Our retail presence allows us to partner with trusted local installers capable of delivering exceptional craftsmanship in every market we enter."

Continuing a National Expansion

The latest openings establish Ernesta as a truly national retail brand while creating meaningful proximity to many of the country's largest concentrations of homeowners and interior designers.

The company plans to continue thoughtfully expanding its showroom footprint, pairing physical retail with its highly successful digital platform to deliver what it believes is the industry's most customer-centric shopping experience.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is America's largest retailer of custom-sized, designer-quality rugs. The company enables interior designers and homeowners to create beautifully tailored rugs in virtually any size, delivered in weeks rather than months. By combining premium materials, transparent pricing, personalized design guidance, and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, Ernesta is transforming the purchasing process for one of the most important design elements in the home.

For more information, visit ernesta.com.

SOURCE Ernesta