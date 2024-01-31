ERNESTA INTRODUCES "DESIGNER OF THE WEEK" PROGRAM TO CELEBRATE TALENTED INTERIOR DESIGNERS

Submit a project featuring Ernesta rugs for amplification to a broader design audience

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the innovative flooring company making designer quality, custom-sized rugs easily attainable, today announced a new "Designer of the Week" initiative aimed at celebrating interior designers and their projects featuring Ernesta rugs. This award and recognition is an extension of the Ernesta Trade Program, which offers special pricing and design assistance to the professional design community.

Each designer awarded the "Designer of the Week'' will be profiled on Ernesta's website , design blog, and social media platforms , will receive exposure to potential new customers through the Ernesta community, and will be considered for inclusion in future Ernesta marketing opportunities. Interested applicants must be enrolled in the Ernesta Trade Program, and are invited to submit images of their work, alongside a brief description of their studio, the project, and a link to their Instagram.

"As part of our ongoing appreciation and support for the design community, we're thrilled to start spotlighting the work of our Trade community members and demonstrate how Ernesta elevates interiors of all styles," said Jen Parker, Chief Sales Officer of Ernesta. "One of the most joyous aspects of my job is seeing how our products are incorporated into real homes. I am constantly amazed at the ceaseless creativity of the design community, and how Ernesta rugs work in a variety of environments, from traditional and modern to eclectic and minimal. We're proud to do our part to support the exceptional talent within the industry."

The Ernesta Trade Program provides special trade discounts, as well as access to dedicated design assistants who can assist with product suggestions, samples and more. To learn more about Ernesta's trade program, visit https://www.ernestarugs.com/trade-program . For more information, please visit the website and follow @ernesta_inc on Instagram.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is on a mission to empower better home design by making designer quality, custom-sized rugs more easily attainable. With a curated assortment and dedicated design assistance, Ernesta crafts custom-sized rugs made to elevate any room with both exceptional style and to-the-inch sizing. We believe that the right-sized rug is the foundation for any expertly designed room, and that high-quality custom design shouldn't be out of reach for anyone who values refined style and the ease of ordering directly.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers and designers can see and feel samples in the home, connect with design assistants to define just the right size, and get their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as two weeks. Ernesta also offers a trade program for designers. For more information, please visit www.ernestarugs.com .

