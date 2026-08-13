Ernesta Introduces the Earth Tones Collection with Four New Styles

Premium Materials Meet Unrivaled Custom Sizing in a Timeless Palette Grounded for Modern Living

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading custom rug brand Ernesta, today announces the launch of the Earth Tones Collection. Featuring four distinct styles in rich, seasonally inspired colorways, the collection brings together warm, foundational hues and high-quality natural fibers, including 100% wool and 100% viscose.

Ernesta Earth Tones

With a palette of warm browns, soft oatmeals, muted olives, rich clay tones, and versatile neutrals, the Earth Tones Collection celebrates the colors that have long defined timeless interiors. From textured flatweaves to hand-knotted, plush wool constructions, the collection offers a range of styles designed to complement everything from traditional homes to contemporary interiors.

The new styles include:

Cally: A foundational, wool-blend flatweave with a classic woven texture. Available in Camel, Oatmeal and Olive

A foundational, wool-blend flatweave with a classic woven texture. Available in Camel, Oatmeal and Olive Fleur: A lustrous 100% viscose style, offering subtle texture and elevated sheen. Available in Champagne, Dusty Rose and Silver

A lustrous 100% viscose style, offering subtle texture and elevated sheen. Available in Champagne, Dusty Rose and Silver Hannah: A plush, 100% wool style designed for comfort and versatility. Available in Chocolate, Clay, Ochre, Olive and Taupe.

A plush, 100% wool style designed for comfort and versatility. Available in Chocolate, Clay, Ochre, Olive and Taupe. Kyra: A soft, hand-knotted 100% New Zealand wool style with beautiful, natural variations. Available in Mist, Dark Teal and Terracotta.

"While these hues are perfectly suited for the fall, they are far more than a seasonal trend; they are foundational design elements that create inviting, sophisticated spaces year-round," said Rosa Glenn, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ernesta. "The Earth Tones Collection reflects our belief that the best interiors are grounded in natural textures and versatile palettes that evolve effortlessly with the way people live."

This launch furthers Ernesta's commitment to premium, custom rugs that offer tailored aesthetics without compromise. Customers may also opt for an optional Protective Treatment for enhanced durability against spills. Every rug is custom-sized to the inch for a precise fit and typically delivered within 3-5 weeks. Through an expanding showroom network, Ernesta also provides enhanced services, including white-glove delivery, installation, and specialty options such as stair runners and custom cutouts.

The Earth Tones Collection is now available at ernesta.com. To learn more or request samples, please visit the website or find a local Ernesta Showroom.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is America's largest retailer of custom-sized, designer-quality rugs. The company enables interior designers and homeowners to create beautifully tailored rugs in virtually any size, delivered in weeks rather than months. By combining premium materials, transparent pricing, personalized design guidance, and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, Ernesta is transforming the purchasing process for one of the most important design elements in the home. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

SOURCE Ernesta