Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024: 9 artist posters to celebrate the best sustainable coffee nature has to offer

The ninth edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award is fast approaching. This annual recognition honors the best coffee producers worldwide by selecting the countries that have excelled in combining quality with sustainability. For this occasion, illycaffè renews its special creative project, fusing the world of art with the world of coffee by inviting nine international illustrators to create a poster representing each of the nine finalist countries. Through artistic language, carefully chosen graphic elements, and a lively color palette, illycaffè aims to convey the deep-rooted values that underpin coffee production and the cultural essence of each country.

The nine finalists for the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2024 are Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, and Rwanda. This award, named in memory of Ernesto Illy - a visionary leader of illycaffè, the son of the company's founder, and a pioneer of sustainable, high-quality coffee production - celebrates each country's unique coffee heritage. Each illustrator, with their distinctive style, has created a poster to reflect the landscapes and traditions of their assigned country, while also capturing the aromatic notes and spirit of its coffee.

New York-based illustrator Lauren Martin draws inspiration from Costa Rica's renowned flora and fauna, while Berlin artist Natascha Baumgärtner captures Ethiopia's lush landscapes. Young American illustrator Haley Tippmann chose to depict a serene moment of contemplation against the Nicaraguan coastline, blending nature-inspired elements with warm coffee tones in her bold, colorful style. British illustrator Alice Brisland pays tribute to Rwanda with a richly detailed, softly-toned landscape that evokes a calming atmosphere.

In contrast, warmth, spices, and surrealism come to life in Cosmo Danchin-Hamard's almost cartoon-like portrayal of Indian architecture and the bold flavors of its coffee. Brazilian artist Camila Rosa highlights the country's longstanding coffee culture through the figure of a woman holding a cup of coffee in the foreground.

Young designer Marcello Velho captures the iconic volcanic peaks of El Salvador's Cordillera de Apaneca in a serene scene of a farmer savoring the fruits of his labor. Finally, Argentinian illustrator Sebastian Ariel Curi, known for his bold lines and large characters, and illustrator Nina Dzyvulska, with her playful style, bring to life the landscapes, people, and rituals of Guatemala and Honduras, respectively.

Starting November 8th, these illustrations will be unveiled on the social media profiles of illycaffè and the artists, highlighting how atmospheres, cultures, and flavors are celebrated through art and beauty. This project further strengthens the unique connection illycaffè has cultivated with contemporary art, showcasing nine international artists each year who, through their creative visions, transport us to the world's most thriving coffee plantations, natural wonders, and untouched paradises.

Countries & Artists:

Brazil – Camila Rosa @camixvc Costa Rica – Lauren Martin @laurenmartin_studio El Salvador – Marcello Velho @marcellovelho Ethiopia – Natascha Baumgärtner @trudeiskrude Guatemala – Sebastian Ariel Curi @sebacuri Honduras – Nina Dzyvulska @nina_dzyvulska India – Cosmo Danchin-Hamard @cosmoillustrator Nicaragua – Haley Tippmann @haleytippmann Rwanda – Alice Brisland @alicebrislanddesign

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

