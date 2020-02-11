Ernesto Márquez's New Book Proyecto Evolución: Un Nuevo Sistema Para Vivir, Is An Electrifying Tale Of A Young Man Who Discovers His Greatest Purpose In Earth's Endgame

Ernesto Márquez said this about his book: "Nick is a young man who used to live his life to the extreme and, following love, begins one of his greatest adventures in the world. However, the moment he finds his true reason for living, the biggest project also begins that would change the decaying life of this planet we call Earth—Project Evolution."

Published by Page Publishing, Ernesto Márquez's new book Proyecto Evolución: Un Nuevo Sistema para Vivir follows the action-packed journey of Nick as he comes to terms with his newfound involvement in an alchemizing project that can shift the tides of earth's fate.

Consumers who wish to be thrilled with science-fiction moments and nonstop feats can purchase Proyecto Evolución: Un Nuevo Sistema para Vivir in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

