Ernie Green Industries And Gilero Announce Business Realignment

COLUMBUS, Ohio and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernie Green Industries and Gilero announced today that they have made the strategic decision to end their equity partnership, known as EG-GILERO, allowing each company to refocus on their respective core offerings. Going forward, Gilero and Ernie Green Industries will operate as fully independent entities.

Gilero will concentrate solely on the medical device and drug delivery markets, offering full end-to-end services in design, development, regulatory, testing, tooling, molding and manufacturing of finished devices. Ernie Green Industries will continue to focus on its core business of tooling, molding, and contract manufacturing operations such as automation and high-value assembly across several key industries, including medical, consumer, industrial, and automotive.

"Ernie Green Industries has experienced dynamic growth over the last 40 years and as we enter the next phase in our history as a global company, we intend to strengthen our focus on our strategic markets and core competencies," said Vinc Ellerbrock, CEO of Ernie Green Industries "While we look forward to continuing to work with Gilero, we're also very excited about the future of our medical device manufacturing business and providing our customers complete solutions for highly challenging applications. We anticipate continuing to invest to sustain our growth through industry-leading innovations in our advanced engineering and tooling center, as well as specific areas of our molding operations," he added.

Ted Mosler, CEO of Gilero, remarked, "It's been a pleasure to grow our business alongside EG Industries. We're thrilled to be building and expanding our capabilities specific to the development and manufacturing of medical and drug delivery devices. Gilero will continue to provide the high level of service our customers have come to expect as we continue to grow our offerings as a trusted partner for medical and drug delivery programs from start to finish."

Ernie Green Industries and Gilero are committed to a smooth transition and maintain a valued business relationship moving forward.

About Ernie Green Industries

Ernie Green Industries is a leading vertically integrated plastic injection molding company with 13 manufacturing facilities globally for customers in the automotive, medical, and consumer/industrial markets providing them with the most disciplined R&D, design and engineering, as well as deep tooling and production expertise across the entire manufacturing process to deliver critical components and high precision products. Visit www.egindustries.com for more information.

About Gilero

Gilero offers services in design, development and contract manufacturing in the medical device and drug delivery device/combination product markets. With an expanding global footprint, Gilero utilizes industry experience and in-house talent to design, develop and manufacture everything from consumable medical devices to complex electromechanical drug delivery systems. Visit www.gilero.com for more information.

