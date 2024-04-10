Ernie Hudson to Star in New Horror Film, "Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole"

Esteemed Actor to play Oswald Jebediah Coleman in the first-of-its-kind horror feature

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole" announces that celebrated actor Ernie Hudson will be starring in the highly anticipated horror film, which will be a motion picture capturing a sinister take on a nostalgic fan-favorite cartoon character encompassing the pure horror genre.

Hudson will be playing Oswald Jebediah Coleman, a brilliant animator who is cast away to a bone-chilling magical prison. After over 100 years of being trapped there, Oswald's come-to-life cartoon rabbit is menacing, gruesome and out for blood.

Hudson is an acclaimed actor known for his exemplary roles as Winston Zeddemore in the "Ghostbusters" franchise, Sergeant Albrecht in "The Crow" and Warden Leo Glynn on HBO's "Oz."

"I am excited to work with everyone on this production," Hudson said. "It's an incredibly creative and smart project."

The film follows the main character, Art, portrayed by Topher Hall, who appeared as Blake in Hulu's "Single Drunk Female." Art is the grandson of Hudson's character, Oswald. When Art and his brother, Evan, portrayed by Yasha Rayzberg, who studied for two years at The Ruskin School of Acting and worked with Sam Henry Kass, writer on "Seinfeld" and "Arliss," go on a journey to track down his family lineage, it quickly turns into a bloodcurdling nightmare. They are transported to a place lost in time, shrouded by dark Hollywood magic.

The budget for the film is $4.5 million and it is set to begin filming this spring. You can view the spine-chilling teaser trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ccFFrRrWF4&feature=youtu.be.

"I had a very specific vision for Oswald's character and knew I wanted Ernie for this role from the start, as I've always admired iconic cinematic legacy," Lilton Stewart III, Creator, Director, and Producer of the film, said. "Ernie is going to bring Oswald's unique and vengeful spirit to life in the best way possible."

"The opportunity to work with Ernie is a dream come true," Lucinda Bruce, Producer and Founder of Lady of the Light Productions, said. "I couldn't think of anyone more perfect to portray Oswald in the film and am thrilled for the audience to see what we are working on."

To learn more about Oswald Down the Rabbit Hole, please visit https://www.oswaldsrabbit.com/.

About Ernie Hudson

ERNIE HUDSON is one of the most sought-after actors of our time with an impressive list of credits and awards whose body of work has diverse range. He is a beloved star in film, television, and stage, long considered to be one of Hollywood's iconic working actors who continually delivers. He is known for his iconic roles such as "Sergeant Albrecht" in THE CROW, and "Warden Leo Glynn" on HBO's OZ and "Winston Zeddemore" in the GHOSTBUSTERS franchise. GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE opened last month as #1 at the box office in the U.S. On TV, Ernie can most recently be seen as the Lead in the reboot of QUANTUM LEAP on NBC. He co-starred in the award-winning series, GRACE & FRANKIE opposite Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Ernie also stars as well as Executive Produces on THE FAMILY BUSINESS on BET + and now can be seen on NETFLIX as well. Recently seen in the feature films, CHAMPIONS opposite Woody Harrelson and PRISONER'S DAUGHTER opposite Brian Cox.

