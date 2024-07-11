Ernie Sports Media Announces Fall Football Madness Tour

(NFL and NCAA Gameday Fan Events)

CHEVY CHASE, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the heels of our highly successful March Madness Ernie Tourney and our booming Ernie Sports TV fan engagement platform to include TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, the Ernie App… Ernie Sports Media (ESM) is excited to announce our Fall Lineup of Live Fan Gameday Events. We will be filming live fan challenge events and other fan engagement at several very high-profile NFL and NCAA football games this fall. The Ernie platform is entirely about bringing fans closer to the action. Our presence at these events will provide unparalleled coverage and exclusive content for Ernie users. And, as we did with March Madness, Ernie will host the First Annual Ernie CFP Tourney, an interscholastic bracketology competition with the winning school claiming the cherished Ernie CFP Tourney Cup!

"We are thrilled to be part of these significant sporting events, both at the college and professional levels," says Patrick Healy, CEO and Founder of Ernie Sports Media, Inc. "Our goal is to deliver an immersive experience for fans, whether they are in the stadium or following along on Ernie.com (or the Ernie Sports app available via the App Store)"

The Ernie Cup Has Landed in Charlottesville! UVA won! For those who would like to see the Ernie Cup click this link to see the media coverage in C'ville. We are visiting colleges this season with even more fan engagement activities, exciting challenges, and opportunities for fans to win exclusive rewards.

Campuses We're Visiting:

University of Maryland

University of Virginia

University of North Carolina

Ohio State University

Princeton University

Rutgers University

Pro Teams We're Visiting:

Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

What to Expect:

Live Updates: Follow us on Ernie.com for real-time updates, scores, and highlights.

Follow us on Ernie.com for real-time updates, scores, and highlights. Fan Interaction: Join the conversation in our Fan Zone and connect with other fans.

Join the conversation in our and connect with other fans. Interactive Experience: Feel like you are tailgating at the game with our unique coverage of the fan side of sports.

Ernie's famed fan engagement clips, as depicted on Ernie TV on TikTok and Instagram, showcase our schedule for the upcoming season through December. Each week, we will announce the upcoming matchup to keep fans informed and engaged.

About Ernie Sports Media Inc.:

Ernie is the first fan-driven, fully integrated sports platform that:

Enables fans to form their own personal communities

Provides scores, news, and voluminous sports content

Connects fans with their favorite sportsbooks

Hosts the Ernie Tourney and, soon, the Ernie CFP Tourney

Stay tuned to Ernie.com and our social media channels for more coverage from these exciting games. Visit Ernie.com or download the Ernie app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ernie-sports/id6479685017 for more information and to stay connected with all the action. For a one-minute video of the Ernie platform, please click here: https://vimeo.com/741028432/209934f853?embed_email_provider=gmail.

Full Schedule:

1. Professional Games:

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants – September 8, 2024 New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders – September 15, 2024 Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles – September 16, 2024 New England Patriots vs. NY Jets – September 19, 2024 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants – September 26, 2024 Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens – September 29, 2024 Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders – October 6, 2024 Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens – October 13, 2024 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants – October 20, 2024 Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders – October 27, 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles – November 3, 2024 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens – November 7, 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders – November 10, 2024 Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles – November 14, 2024 Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders – November 24, 2024 Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders – December 1, 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – December 15, 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens – December 21, 2024 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders – December 22, 2024 Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles – December 29, 2024 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens – January 5, 2025



2. College Games:

Maryland vs Virginia – September 14, 2024 , College Park, MD UNC vs. Duke – September 28, 2024 , Chapel Hill, NC UCLA vs. Penn State – October 5, 2024 , Los Angeles, CA Wisconsin vs. Rutgers – October 12, 2024 , Madison, WI USC vs. Maryland – October 19, 2024 , Los Angeles, CA UNC vs. UVA – October 26, 2024 , Chapel Hill, NC Ohio State vs. Penn State – November 2, 2024 , Columbus, OH Army vs. Navy – November 8, 2024 , West Point, NY Rutgers vs. Maryland – November 16, 2024 , New Brunswick, NJ Notre Dame vs. Army – November 23, 2024 , Notre Dame, IN Virginia vs. Virginia Tech – November 30, 2024 , Charlottesville, VA



Media contact:

Jacob Ottinger

202-302-3488

[email protected]

