Ernie Sports Media Launches the "Ernie CFP Tourney" Bringing Fans to the Competition "March Madness on Steroids -The Bracket to end all Brackets!"

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Football Playoff is upon us and, with 12 teams ready to battle on the field, fans are competing to hoist the First Annual Ernie CFP Tourney Cup.



The Ernie Cup is awarded to the school whose fans score the most total bracket points via their Ernie CFP Tourney entries through Ernie.com or the Ernie Sports app. This follows the success of the inaugural Ernie Tourney this past March, with fans competing by filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets.



"We are proud to announce the first head-to-head, school-versus-school national competition for college football," says Patrick Healy, CEO and Founder of Ernie Sports Media, Inc., operator of Ernie.com. "Just as millions of passionate sports fans each year submit their college basketball brackets for office pools, fan groups, and other forums, we expect the CFP competition to grow. It's like March Madness on steroids!"

How the Ernie Tourney works : As indicated on the Ernie.com site and our mobile app, once a fan has set up their Ernie account, they simply click the Ernie Tourney icon, enter their preferred username and school of choice (their school does not need to be a participant in the tournament), fill in their brackets and hit enter. Ernie will tabulate the points by school in each round and report standings on a real-time basis. The school with the most 'total bracket points' will be declared National Champion and will receive the Ernie Cup. Standing nearly three feet tall, the Ernie Cup resembles the legendary Stanley Cup – modified for college football. The school or its designate keeps the cup for one year until a new National Champion is determined each year.

The Ernie CFP Tourney follows the highly successful March Madness Ernie Tourney last spring which was won by UVA. Click here for a link to a video of the Ernie Cup that currently resides in Charlottesville until March.

About Ernie.com :

Ernie is the first fan-driven, fully integrated sports platform that combines social, data and betting access:

enables fans to form their own personal communities,

provides scores, news and voluminous sports content,

promotes Fan Zones that foster Favorite Team communications,

provides AI based intelligence via our Crystal Ball

connects fans with their favorite sportsbooks; and

hosts the Ernie Tourneys (2).

For more information about the Ernie CFP Tourney and Ernie.com, please visit Ernie.com or email us at [email protected].

To view a one-minute video overview of Ernie's platform, please click here: https://vimeo.com/741028432/209934f853

