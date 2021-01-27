Erno Laszlo Relaunches the "Famous Pink Mask" with New Packaging

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the mask that does the most, the mix-to-activate Vitality Treatment Mask (VTM), is clinically proven to target skin concerns instantly, leaving skin looking brighter, plumper, smoother and more even-toned. As Erno Laszlo's leading product in China, this famously known "Pink Mask" or "Wedding Mask" is used in the months and days leading up to a wedding or other important life event. Now you can bring a moment of self-care and a luxury spa experience with professional grade results directly to your home by indulging in this unique two-step ritual.

When mixing the Triple Mineral Powder with Pink Clay Magnesium Carbonate and the Liquid Activator with ProVitamin B5, it becomes an active treatment mask that creates a rubbery texture to be applied on the face and peeled off. Upon application, the treatment mask creates a cooling endothermic reaction, temporarily lowering the temperature of the skin by seven degrees and increasing hydration levels by 48%.* After repeated use, improvements in the appearance of pore size and an overall refreshed and healthier complexion will result. With consumers heightened awareness of their skin health due to constant video conference calls, Erno Laszlo's Vitality Treatment Mask is the solution to looking video-ready in an instant.