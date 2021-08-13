Ernst & Young Announces American Hip Institute's Dr. Benjamin Domb as Recipient of Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dr. Benjamin Domb, Founder and Medical Director of the American Hip Institute, was named winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes unstoppable leaders who excel in categories including societal impact; building a values-based company; originality; innovation; and future vision. The American Hip Institute and Dr. Domb were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's awards gala.

"This award goes to the clinicians, researchers, leadership, and staff of the American Hip Institute. Their dedication to excellence has helped alleviate the suffering of innumerable patients, and has helped move our field forward," said Dr. Domb.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Dr. Benjamin Domb will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About the American Hip Institute

The American Hip Institute (AHI), founded in 2012, is a mission-driven organization dedicated to helping people get their lives back by preventing, diagnosing, and curing hip pain. Since then, AHI has become the first institution in the U.S. to specialize exclusively in advanced treatments of hip injuries, transforming the field of hip surgery worldwide through its unique research-based innovations and procedures. Headquartered in Chicago, AHI has expanded to sites across three states, with plans for further geographic expansion. It has also incorporated multiple verticals, including an orthopedic device incubator, three ambulatory surgery centers, and physical therapy. AHI has seen logarithmic growth in patients helped, while staying true to its missions of curing arthritis and advancing orthopedic surgery through innovation, research, and education. Importantly, the concept of the American Hip Institute represents a novel approach to healthcare, which is without precedent in the industry. In an age of mergers and consolidation in medicine, a highly specialized clinic with a laser focus on excellence in a narrow field represents a bold approach that puts the patient first.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

