Ernst & Young Announces Brandon Mintz of Bitcoin Depot as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award Finalist

ATLANTA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Brandon Mintz, President and CEO of Bitcoin Depot®, the largest and fastest growing cryptocurrency ATM network, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage shines in the face of adversity.

Mintz was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 29, 2021, where they will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on nine criteria: entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, degree of difficulty, financial performance, societal impact, company values, originality, innovation, and future plans.

The Bitcoin Depot® ATM network gives users the opportunity to exchange cash or credit cards online for cryptocurrency, allowing for simple, in-person exchanges that give users immediate buying power. The brand currently operates nearly 3,000 ATMs across the world and expects to see 200% growth in 2021.

"It is an honor to be recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist," said Mintz. "Leading Bitcoin Depot® to its tremendous success over the last difficult year would not have been possible without the team I surround myself with. They have worked tirelessly to achieve our tremendous growth and I expect even more progress through the rest of this year."

Since its launch, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

For more information about Bitcoin Depot®, or to find a full list of bitcoin ATM locations, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot®

Bitcoin Depot® is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. The Bitcoin Depot® mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, customer-service-oriented, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately opening up the cryptocurrency market to the masses. The strong network of nearly 3,000 cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly across North America. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com .

About Entrepreneur of the Year ®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

