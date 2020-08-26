Ernst & Young Announces Derrick Porter, CEO of Beauty Industry Group (BIG), Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Award Finalist in the Utah Region

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young (EY) has announced that Derrick Porter, CEO of Beauty Industry Group (BIG) is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2020 Award in the Utah region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Porter was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on October 2, 2020.

"I'm honored to be in such esteemed company," said Porter. "The breadth of entrepreneurial talent and leadership in Utah is outstanding. He continued, "Being named a finalist recognizes the amazing team we've built and the incredible talent we've procured."

For the last 13 years Porter has created and built what today is known as Beauty Industry Group, a holding company that owns and operates brands within the beauty industry. BIG sells its products in 165 countries to more than 100,000 stylists and salons throughout the world.

Prior to his time at BIG, Porter built and operated Porter Brown Distribution (PBD), a third-party logistics company with facilities in Texas, Colorado and Utah. He graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Technical Sales from Weber State University and obtained an MBA from The Ohio State University. He resides in Salt Lake City with his wife and 5 children.

Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur of The Year® program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards in November.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs.

