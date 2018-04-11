Ernst & Young LLP Launches New Financial Wellness Platform

"This latest offering is one of many new digital platforms demonstrating EY's commitment to offering exceptional and innovative services to meet client needs," said Kate Barton, EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax Services. "In creating this new financial wellness platform, we designed a hybrid human/digital approach that engages all users in the way that feels most comfortable to them."

EY Navigate helps users make progress on the financial goals that matter most to them. The service is accessible via secure website and mobile app, as well as by phone. Experienced EY financial planners offer personalized, objective financial guidance on saving, spending, investing, and tax planning. Over time, users are guided toward healthier financial habits and long-term, comprehensive financial wellness.

"Our clients' employee populations span generations and cover an array of individual preferences," said Lynn Pettus, National Director of Employee Financial Services, Ernst & Young LLP. "Some want personalized attention working one-on-one with a financial planner while others want a more independent approach by utilizing digital tools. Depending on a person's financial stressors or other challenges, they may be more willing to start with self-help technology and shift toward working with a certified financial planner as they gain confidence and control of their financial situation."

For employers, their workforce is one of their greatest assets. When employees are experiencing financial stress it can have a trickle-down effect on organizational success and employee effectiveness. Because of that impact, leading employers are increasingly offering comprehensive financial wellness services at low or no cost to employees.

EY Navigate is part of EY Personal Finance™, a suite of holistic financial wellness and tax compliance offerings for individuals. Additional offerings include:

EY Change helps employers support their employees through compensation and benefits related change.

EY TaxChat is an on-demand, mobile tax preparation service that connects eligible US filers with EY professionals in an easy-to-use, online environment, making filing taxes simple, fast and reliable.

EY Tax Desk provides financial advisors thorough, easy-to-understand responses to tax and retirement plan questions so they can better serve their own clients.

EY has been in the business of providing objective financial education and counseling for employees for 35 plus years.

