Ernst & Young LLP names Ginnie Carlier EY Americas Vice Chair - Talent

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has appointed Ginnie Carlier as the new EY Americas Vice Chair – Talent. In her role, Carlier leads efforts to create exceptional and transformative experiences for over 80,000 EY people across 31 countries.

She serves as the executive sponsor for College MAP (Mentoring for Access and Persistence), a multiyear, group-mentoring program focused on enabling and empowering students in underserved high schools so that they can gain access to college and succeed in higher education. Carlier also chairs the EY Americas Talent Executive Committee and is a member of the US Executive Committee, Americas Operating Executive Global Talent Executive and Americas Inclusiveness Advisory Council.

"Ginnie has been at the forefront of bringing innovative strategies to EY's Talent Agenda. She has a great understanding of the issues and opportunities facing EY's client-serving and professional teams across every aspect of our business, and will work to develop strategies that support EY's momentum in the market, create highest-performing teams, attract top talent, and inspire, engage and retain our people," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner. "I'm eager to see all that we will accomplish, under Ginnie's leadership, and how we will further the EY culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for all."

During her 28-year tenure with the EY organization, Carlier has held several key roles, building and leading high-performing teams across three continents. She was most recently the EY US-West Region Talent Leader, where she prioritized the development and well-being of 15,000 people across 18 states, while also leading Assurance teams in client service.

"As we embrace the new ways of working, how companies engage and develop their people is central to their success. I am excited to help chart the course forward for our exceptional teams at EY and to continue fostering an environment where everyone can feel like they belong and thrive," said Carlier.

Carlier first joined the firm in the Assurance practice, before moving to Silicon Valley to work with leading technology companies. She then transferred to Abu Dhabi, where she served as the Global Client Service Partner for several technology, energy and advance manufacturing companies. It was there that she became the first Diversity and Inclusiveness Leader for the EY Middle East and North Africa Region. In 2011, she relocated to Dubai to serve as the EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa Assurance Talent leader.

She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Marketing from Ohio University. Carlier is a certified public accountant, licensed in California. She is a National Board Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. She currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

Carlier succeeds Carolyn Slaski, who served as the EY Americas Vice Chair – Talent from July 2015 through June 2021 and has retired.

