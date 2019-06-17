Ernst & Young Names SMART Financial's John Thedford as Florida's financial services Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young named SMART Financial's John Thedford as its financial services Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 in Florida.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the E&Y program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities while also transforming our world.

John Thedford is the founder of SMART Financial, a specialty finance retail company that, within 24 months, grew from zero to 63 pawn stores in eight states and three Canadian provinces, employing 500 team members. Ernst & Young named SMART Financial founder John Thedford as its financial services Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 in Florida.

Thedford was a finalist for this award in 2008. This year, he won for financial services.

Thedford will now represent Florida in the financial services category at the national awards ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 17. The winner from that event moves on to the international competition.

"I am honored that Ernst & Young recognized me for this award," Thedford stated. "At SMART Financial, we work to better our communities by hiring and training people for meaningful jobs and by rewarding hard work with high wages. It's humbling to receive such an honor because this is really about the incredible effort of our outstanding team members across North America."

A panel of independent judges selected Thedford for this honor. E&Y announced him as the 2019 winner at a special gala event on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Hilton Orlando.

Thedford founded SMART Financial, a specialty finance retail company that, within 24 months, grew from zero to 63 pawn stores in eight states and three Canadian provinces, employing 500 team members. Last year's annual revenue exceeded $75M. Based in Orlando, SMART Financial has plans to actively acquire and open new stores. Thedford previously founded several other successful corporations. He is the author of the book Smart Moves Management , which focuses on cultivating world-class people and profits while building winning team cultures.

About SMART Financial

SMART Financial is a fast-growing consumer financial services and retail store company. SMART Financial's philosophy and practice of focusing on recruiting, training and incenting first-class sales and lending associate talent is one of its key differentiators within the industry. Visit smartfinancialent.com to learn more.

