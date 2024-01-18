EROAD Collaborates With BCMI to Enhance Concrete Supply Chain Transparency and Improve Efficiency

Customers will benefit from better driver communication and additional functionality across platforms in choosing BCMI and EROAD as ready-mix technology providers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD, a global leader in fleet performance management, and the Bulk Construction Materials Initiative (BCMI), an industry expert in cloud-based software for ready-mix concrete and bulk materials, are working together in enabling industry-relevant customer-centric solutions.

Current initiatives include the integration of EROAD's Drive application with BCMI's dispatch system, supporting business critical insights and improved efficiency and transparency for ready-mix fleets. EROAD's and BCMI's teaming approach toward exploring opportunities for integrated and complementary solutions offers a range of potential benefits for drivers, back-office teams and fleet managers. Advantages include greater visibility of the status and location of assets, loads and materials for users across the ready-mix supply chain, supporting opportunities for better communication, streamlined workflows and overall fleet management.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone for EROAD, as we continue to pioneer innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving field of specialized transportation technology," EROAD Chief Data Science Officer Dean Marris said. "By joining forces with BCMI, we are positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our shared ready-mix customers by aiding with plant-to-site visibility, turning complex data into actionable information, streamlining workflow, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately, driving greater business success. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and providing cutting-edge solutions that empower fleets to navigate the challenges of modern-day logistics."

EROAD's Drive app can be installed on Android-based tablets that exist in the cabs of ready-mix concrete trucks that use CoreHub, EROAD's telematic gateway device. Job ticketing details — with supporting information — are sent from BCMI's dispatch platform to drivers' tablets running EROAD's app. Subsequently, auto-status updates and log-in details are transmitted between BCMI and EROAD for logging and analysis. Text messages can be sent to and received from the Drive app, displaying seamlessly on drivers' in-cab tablets and visible from BCMI's dispatch system.

Customers can look forward to:

Greater Efficiency – The transmission of data and information across the EROAD and BCMI systems, reducing the need for drivers to engage with multiple hardware and software systems, while also eliminating the need for double entries in disparate applications.

Enhanced Driver Communication – Capabilities for streamlining job workflow and sending of messages from dispatchers directly to drivers' tablets keeping them informed of critical updates about their assets and loads.

Added Functionality –Unlocking access for users to relevant data insights from both EROAD and BCMI platforms, without having to toggle between systems.

"Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of fleet management for concrete haulers and construction companies through the seamless integration of our platforms," BCMI President and Co-founder Craig Yeack said. "The combined strengths of EROAD and BCMI will not only elevate the capabilities of our respective technologies, but also set new standards for reliability, scalability and innovation in the industry. We are committed to pursuing synergies that will empower our mutual clients to thrive in an ever-changing business environment."

For more information about EROAD's focus on technology and its role in revolutionizing the ready-mix construction industry, visit https://go.eroad.com/connected

About EROAD

At EROAD, we help our customers grow with solutions that provide a deep and broad range of highly contextualized data across the driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into issues and then help translate this data into actionable insights that customers can use to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity help set the standard for accuracy and reliability while helping customers improve the efficiency and productivity of their fleet operations within the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments. Our efforts remain unchanged in the continued pursuit of achieving safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX and employs almost 450 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit www.eroad.com.

About BCMI

BCMI Corp.'s mobile software empowers bulk construction material producers to improve business processes. BCMI's performance analytics, interactive communication tools and AI-assisted dispatch keep materials producers and contractors aligned with real-time business solutions. For more on BCMI Dispatch, Material Pro and Material Now apps, visit www.bcmicorp.com

