EROAD enables easier dispatch, better driver tools for pickup and delivery, and mobile data capture with new EROAD Go

EROAD Go connects to a truck fleet's transportation management system to help dispatchers make better load assignments, get real time updates on load position, and reduce paperwork in the dispatch process. For drivers, the EROAD Go mobile app provides a route plan with stop details to guide their work. An integrated truck-friendly routing and navigation app is available as an upgrade, helping to ensure safe and efficient driving. As drivers complete their stops, they capture and transmit proof of delivery from their mobile device so data is available immediately for updating customers and enabling faster billing and settlements.

"Today's fleets need a technology solution that handles everything from enabling daily operations to identifying cost savings to ensuring safety and compliance," said Norm Ellis, President of EROAD North America. "EROAD has built an outstanding reputation for the reliability and ease of use of our fleet management solution, and we're excited to help fleets manage more aspects of their business with EROAD Go."

Key features of EROAD Go include:

Smart load assignments—adds available hours of service and location info to the TMS

Easier paperless dispatch—manifests and stop details sent to drivers' mobile devices

Safe, productive drivers—all the details drivers need to complete their route along with integrated truck-friendly routing and navigation powered by HERE

Real-time load status for managing customer communications

Mobile capture of shipping forms data, images and signatures for proof of delivery

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain, and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs almost 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit www.eroad.com.

