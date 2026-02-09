EROAD Launches Clarity Edge Multicam, Delivering 360° Fleet Video Visibility

The innovative new solution reveals blind spots and high-risk roadway events that traditional dashcams can't capture.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD (NZX: ERD, ASX: ERD), a global leader in fleet management, safety, and compliance technology, today announced the launch of Clarity Edge Multicam, a scalable, video-based solution designed to give fleet operators 360° visibility around their vehicles, empowering fleet managers to proactively increase safety, reduce risk, and improve operations overall.

EROAD's new Clarity Edge Multicam expands EROAD’s existing Clarity Edge AI dashcam into a multicamera fleet protection system. Fleets can add side, rear, cabin, and cargo cameras to build a broader view around each vehicle.

Many costly incidents don't happen directly in front of the vehicle, which is the view provided by standard dashcams. Blind spots, reversing incidents, yard damage, and disputed claims often lack clear evidence, making investigations slow and costly. Clarity Edge Multicam is designed to help address these challenges by providing up to six camera angles that give much greater context to what happened before, during, and after an event.

"Fleet operators need more than a front-facing camera to understand what's really happening around their vehicles," said Mark Davidson, Chief Product Officer, EROAD. "Clarity Edge Multicam helps fleets see beyond the windshield, maintain safer operations, investigate incidents faster, and support drivers with objective video evidence - all within one integrated system."

A Practical Approach to Multi-Camera Fleet Safety

With Clarity Edge Multicam, fleets can build a bespoke view in and around their vehicles, while the in-cab display provides drivers with real-time blind spot visibility, maximizing their situational awareness.

Clarity Edge Multicam delivers up to six camera angles through its fully modular system, including EROAD's AI-powered dashcam and fatigue camera, which analyze driving behavior in real time and trigger video recordings when high-risk events occur. When an event is detected, footage from additional cameras can be requested and automatically linked, providing a complete picture without the need to manually search for video or toggle between screens.

The system supports up to three additional cameras and fatigue monitoring, depending on vehicle configuration. An optional in-cab display provides drivers with a live view from external cameras, helping improve situational awareness during lane changes, reversing, and maneuvering in tight spaces.

Video footage and telematics data are reviewed through EROAD's platform and mobile app, allowing fleet managers to access relevant footage remotely, streamline investigations, and support driver coaching using consistent, objective information.

Supporting Fleets with Early Fatigue Awareness

Clarity Edge Multicam also supports EROAD's optional fatigue detection capability, designed to help fleets identify early signs of driver drowsiness. Using a dedicated driver facing camera, the system can detect indicators such as frequent blinking and yawning and provide multi-sensory in-cab alerts to prompt driver awareness. When a fatigue event is detected, video gives fleets valuable context to support incident investigation, coaching, and risk management.

"When fatigue goes undetected, the consequences can be severe," adds Davidson. "Our fatigue capability is designed to support early awareness, giving drivers the opportunity to respond before fatigue escalates. When combined with 360-degree video context, fleets can better understand risk, back their drivers, and strengthen incident investigation and prevention efforts."

Clarity Edge Multicam is available in New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

To learn more, visit eroad.com.

About EROAD

EROAD (NZX/ASX: ERD) is a hardware-enabled SaaS company delivering safety, compliance, sustainability, and efficiency solutions for complex vehicles fleets.

Its connected platform is used by commercial and government operators across New Zealand, Australia, and North America to manage vehicles, assets and drivers with greater visibility and control. EROAD supports demanding, highly regulated fleet operations, including those moving food, concrete, and aggregates, enabling them to operate smarter, safer, and more sustainably.

EROAD's platform is built on a foundation of regulatory expertise, having delivered the world's first GPS-based road user charging system in New Zealand, where it remains the market leader today. www.eroad.co.nz

