EROAD moves North American headquarters to San Diego, announces additions to leadership team

News provided by

EROAD

29 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Relocation of global leader in fleet performance management cements the region as a fleet technology hub

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD, a global leader in fleet performance management, today announced the relocation of its North American headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to San Diego, cementing the region as the epicenter of fleet technology in the U.S. The company has also bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Tracey Herman, executive vice president of finance; Kerynn Holtzman, vice president of operations; and Sarah Wicker, vice president of marketing.

New Zealand-based EROAD joins a growing number of area businesses focused on transportation and logistics technology, fleet telematics, video-based safety, and data-driven fleet management for commercial vehicles. EROAD's base of operations in Carmel Mountain Ranch includes office space and a fulfillment center from which technology is shipped to customers around the country.

"A broadly recognized innovation sector, coupled with the growth of the advanced fleet technology ecosystem in the region, makes San Diego the ideal location for our new North America headquarters," said Akinyemi Koyi, chief innovation officer and president of EROAD North America. "This move, coupled with the expansion of our U.S. leadership team with highly accomplished and tenured professionals, represents an important milestone for our business. These moves will help fuel our continued growth as we expand our fleet management, compliance, safety, and performance offerings."

Herman has more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience in the technology space, most recently serving as chief financial officer at telematics company Coretex, which EROAD acquired in 2021. A customer-focused leader with more than two decades in strategic planning and implementation in the private and public sectors, Holtzman held previous roles at SkyBitz, IBM and OPIS. Wicker's more than 20-year track record of marketing leadership in the technology and telematics space includes prior roles at Lytx and Verizon Connect.

EROAD fleet management solutions deliver actionable insights to improve performance. The company offers a connected platform, hardware, IoT sensors, and fleet video telematics, combined with specialized mobile apps and a host of partner integrations to empower operational transformation, tax and compliance management, improved safety, and greater sustainability.

"We look forward to growing in San Diego, welcoming new talent, and propelling EROAD forward as the leader in fleet performance insights," added Koyi.

To learn more about EROAD's solutions, visit https://www.eroad.com/.

About EROAD

At EROAD, we help our customers grow with solutions that provide a deep and broad range of highly contextualized data across the driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into issues and then help translate this data into actionable insights that customers can use to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity set the standard for accuracy and reliability while helping customers significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of their fleet operations within the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments. Our efforts remain unchanged in the continued pursuit of achieving safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX and employs almost 650 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit www.eroad.com.

SOURCE EROAD

