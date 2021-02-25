Eros STX And Leone Film Group Strike New Output Partnership In Italy

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ErosSTX International, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is solidifying its extensive network of global distribution partners to support its growing slate of highly anticipated films.

STX has closed a new strategic output deal with the industry-leading Leone Film Group in Italy, the distributor behind box office hits including Knives Out and 1917.

The company has also renewed multi-year output deals with Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand, The Searchers in Belgium and the Netherlands, SF Studios in Scandinavia and Vertical Distribution in Eastern Europe. The Roadshow, Searchers, SF Studios and Vertical output deals were first struck in 2015 and together with the Leone output deal, are exclusive agreements covering all STX productions and acquisitions.

The STX international pipeline includes the highly anticipated untitled spy thriller from Guy Ritchie, led by Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett, Neil Burger's The Marsh King's Daughter starring Daisy Ridley from Black Bear Pictures, Liam Neeson's psychological action thriller Memory, also from Black Bear, the aerial war epic Devotion from Black Label Media and high-octane action-thriller Cop Shop starring Gerard Butler.

"We are strategically committed to growing and supporting our robust output partnerships as we continue to expand both our production and acquisitions slate," said STXinternational's Laura Austin Little and John Friedberg. "Our friends at Roadshow, Searchers, SF Studios and Vertical are the most effective and successful independent distributors in their respective territories, and we are delighted to continue these longstanding partnerships. Our newest partner in Leone Film Group wonderfully complements our network of best-in-class international distributors and we welcome them to the STX family."

"It is with great pride that we announce the partnership with STX," said Francesco Polimanti COO of Leone Film Group. "This deal confirms Leone's strategy to grow and consolidate its position nationally and we couldn't have a better partner to do so than STX. Both their product and their team set the standard of excellence in our industry, and we are incredibly excited to be representing them in Italy."

"We are beyond delighted to extend a relationship that goes back to the very early days of STX," said Anca Truta, Managing Director of Vertical Distribution. "At a time when the media landscape is changing so ferociously, having the continuity of the quality STX pipeline, as well as the support of its strong leadership, means everything."

"We are happy to continue our long-term relationship with the team at STX," said SF Studios' Robert Enmark and Jenny Stjernströmer Björk. "Our collaboration has given us titles like Hustlers and Greenland and now we look forward to distributing, among others, Cop Shop to the Scandinavian audience."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with STX," said Joel Pearlman, CEO Roadshow Films. "We are looking forward to collaborating together on maximising their slate of films in Australia and New Zealand and moving into this next chapter of our ongoing relationship that has already yielded some fantastic results in this market."

"Searchers is thrilled to extend its agreement with STX, which has proven to be the backbone of our slate of wide, mainstream releases," added Olivier Van den Broeck, Managing Partner at The Searchers. "In these unprecedented times, STX's involvement with broadly commercial productions such as Greenland, Hustlers and Countdown has shaped our business, as well as our partnership with them. We strongly feel that STX's upcoming slate has never been stronger and more eclectic. We very much look forward to our collective successes of the Untitled Guy Ritchie Project, Devotion, Ferrari and Spencer."

About ErosSTX International

ErosSTX International, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a full-service international film distribution and financing company with direct distribution of both Hollywood and Bollywood content in India, the UK, Ireland and the Middle East. Headquartered in London, the company has formalized an unrivalled network of key output deals with the major market leaders in 25 territories with a reach covering over 150 countries around the world. Embracing the unique opportunities in the international marketplace, the company recently closed an innovative and dynamic distribution output partnership with Amazon in the UK, France and Italy.

ErosSTX International's successes include distributing both STXfilms' productions and third party acquisitions, working with filmmakers including Ridley Scott, Guy Ritchie and Michael Mann, as well as producing partners like Imperative/30West, Thunder Road, Black Label Media, Miramax, and Scott Free. In addition, ErosSTX International recently entered into an exclusive, multi-year international distribution output deal with leading independent production powerhouse, Black Bear Pictures. The ErosSTX International film slate includes: global box office hit Hustlers, the Bad Moms franchise, Greenland starring Gerard Butler, The Mauritanian starring Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Benedict Cumberbatch, Untitled Guy Ritchie Project directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Devotion directed by JD Dillard and starring Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors, and Cop Shop directed by Joe Carnahan and starring Gerard Butler.

