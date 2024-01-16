Erottaja2 and Trevian welcome VillageWorks with their new flagship office hotel

HELSINKI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageWorks, an office hotel, will move into the Erottaja2 property in the heart of Helsinki with a new 1,700 m2 workspace complex, offering Erottaja2 private and shared office space for companies using either traditional office spaces or hybrid workplace models. The new office hotel will open in March 2024. BlackRock owns the Erottaja2 office building, and its Finnish partner, Trevian Asset Management, is responsible for developing and leasing the property.

The Erottaja2 complex, consisting of three buildings, is owned by the global asset management company, BlackRock. In recent years, the property has gained publicity as the main event venue of the 2019 Helsinki Design Week, with more than 14,000 visitors. The tenant mix residing in Erottaja2 include Skanno, known for its international design; the health care group Cor Group; the investment companies Oras Invest and Takoa Invest and Trevian Asset Management, a leading real estate company that also acts as the property's local asset manager.

Khuong Le, CEO of VillageWorks, says 'Our new office hotel in Erottaja2 opens one of Helsinki's most beautiful office buildings for small companies and private entrepreneurs. We want to offer a place where working is efficient and comfortable, and where employees feel good. We invest in the well-being of our community and a pleasant working environment.'

Helena Kangas, Trevian's Head of Office Leasing, says 'It's great to be involved in developing this concept with a renowned operator. Hybrid work has increased interest in flexible workspace solutions, and the city center as an office location has remained attractive. Office hotels offer the opportunity for self-employed people, small companies, and freelancers to be part of a larger community, and they can also serve larger companies as hubs or additional capacity. The cooperation with VillageWorks complements Erottaja2's space and service selection. Erottaja2 is now able to cater for smaller companies too.'

Adam Benjamin Brown, Head of Real Estate Asset Management, Nordics, for BlackRock, says 'We warmly welcome VillageWorks to Erottaja2. Erottaja2 is a very prominent building in Helsinki with a lot of history and we have been proud to develop and restore it back to its former glory. A community operator like VillageWorks is a great addition to the existing tenant mix at Erottaja2 and will complement the existing and future tenants very well. We look forward to seeing VillageWorks open their new flagship office location.'

VillageWorks is a Finnish provider of flexible workspace and has been in operation for 15 years. Erottaja2 is already their tenth location. The company offers flexible workspace solutions with a central location as an essential criterion and has 16,000 square meters of managed space in the Helsinki region. VillageWorks provides a variety of office and workspaces, meeting facilities, event and sauna spaces, and virtual offices. The office hotel opening in Erottaja2 targets smaller companies and the hybrid workspace needs of larger organizations - the office spaces are specially designed for teams of 2–10 people. The new VillageWorks office hotel will also launch a new Business Lounge concept: flexible working spaces open to all tenants and external customers.

Trevian Asset Management is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial and residential properties. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks, and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management near 1.3B€. www.trevian.fi/en

VillageWorks is Finland's largest private company providing flexible workspaces. Since its establishment in 2008, VillageWorks has expanded into a multi-location organization, boasting around 2000 members and 500 member companies. The foundation of VillageWorks rests on three pillars – versatile spaces, an extensive range of services, and a close-knit and welcoming community.

