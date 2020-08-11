ERP Data Security Leader, Appsian, Announces SAPinsider Virtual Conference 2020 Sponsorship and Presentation Schedule

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appsian, the global leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data security and compliance solutions, has announced their Gold Sponsorship and presentation schedule for SAPinsider Virtual Conference 2020 (August 18-21, 2020.)

A premier conference for SAP customers, this year's virtual event will be home to six distinctive events that bring together an SAP community of more than 2,500 users to learn, share, innovate, and define strategies to maximize their SAP technology investments.

Appsian will host two sessions in the GRC track, which will be available to all attendees beginning August 18, 2020.

"When considering what to present this year, we realized that many attendees would be looking for innovative strategies around ERP data protection," said Greg Wendt, Executive Director of Security Solutions at Appsian. "Given the increase in attacks against ERP applications, along with newly identified vulnerabilities like RECON, SAPinsider's conference could not be coming at a better time. We're just thrilled to be a part of it, especially since we're presenting alongside a great customer, MARS, Inc.," he added.

More information on Appsian's sessions are as follows:

How MARS, Inc. is achieving unrivaled visibility into SAP Data Access & Usage

The SAP team at MARS, Inc. knows that deep visibility into application activity is no longer a "nice to have" option. With newly discovered vulnerabilities (RECON) and growing data privacy mandates (GDPR, CCPA), understanding SAP data access and usage are as critical as maintaining a secure network. In this session, join Matt Pecorelli, Director of Cyber Security Operations at MARS, and the SAP Security Experts at Appsian as they explore how fine-grained visibility is being leveraged to address a myriad of security, compliance, and business process risks.



Reinforcing SAP Security Controls in a Landscape of Vulnerabilities

Advanced persistent threats, bugs like RECON, and even your insiders pose a growing challenge in securing SAP. Are your existing roles and controls enough to stop these threats? Likely not. While sufficient from a governance perspective, organizations must do more to combat threats that are circumventing existing measures. In this session, learn how you can reinforce legacy controls to strengthen risk mitigation in today's landscape of vulnerabilities.

Register today for a complimentary limited access pass or "All Access" pass to SAPinsider Virtual Conference 2020.

About Appsian:

Appsian's ERP Data Security Platform delivers fine-grained, risk aware software solutions for critical business systems like PeopleSoft, SAP, and Oracle EBS. After installing directly into the application web server, Appsian is able to enhance access control capabilities, while implementing detailed logging and analytics – all designed to enable customers to maintain complete control and visibility over their sensitive ERP data. To learn more, visit www.appsian.com.

