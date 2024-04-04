New Members to Deepen Board's Real-World ERP Expertise and Help Guide Company's New Era of Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced the addition of two accomplished ERP industry veterans to its Board of Directors: Zach Nelson and Nancy Harris. In these roles, Nelson and Harris will apply their years of ERP industry experience, leadership and business expertise to actively guide the company as it launches into a new era of growth, product innovation and market opportunity.

ERP Industry Leaders Zach Nelson and Nancy Harris Join Acumatica Board of Directors

In the Day One Keynote at Acumatica Summit 2024 in January, company CEO John Case spoke of the tremendous growth opportunities ahead for the company, the expansion of the product line and ongoing evolution of the partner ecosystem – marking the beginning of a new era for Acumatica.

"Zach and Nancy's leadership, experience and talents will not only be a tremendous addition to our powerhouse Board of Directors but will also be invaluable in helping us fully embrace this new era of growth and innovation for the company," said Case. "I look forward to benefitting from their guidance and industry expertise and truly believe adding Zach and Nancy to the Board is yet another clear sign that Acumatica has become a formidable force in the ERP industry."

Zach Nelson joins the Board with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, including leadership positions with Sun Microsystems, Oracle and McAfee Network Associates. Nelson took the helm of NetSuite in 2002 and served as CEO for 15 years, shepherding the ERP vendor's significant expansion, public IPO and ultimate acquisition by Oracle in 2017. His leadership background and experience in ERP equip him with a unique understanding of taking a business to higher levels of growth by considering market trends, customer needs and the competitive landscape. Nelson serves concurrently on the Board of Directors for PagerDuty, Freshworks and Snyk.

"Acumatica stands out to me as a company with great momentum and boundless opportunities for product innovation and business expansion. Joining Acumatica's Board of Directors gives me a compelling opportunity to lend my ERP business experience to a company with such incredible potential as they embark on a path of substantial growth and progress," said Nelson. "I'm excited to work closely with my fellow Board members and advise Acumatica's leadership team on implementing their strategic priorities."

Nancy Harris brings more than 36 years of experience in the software industry, having served in various executive leadership capacities in privately and publicly traded companies. Before her retirement in 2021, Harris served as executive vice president and managing director of Sage North America and managing director of Sage Canada during her 10-year tenure with the publicly traded ERP software provider. Harris began her career at Accenture, a global management consulting company.

In addition to her Board responsibilities with Acumatica, Harris serves on the Board of Directors for Intapp and is a member of the audit, comp and risk committees. She also serves on the Board of Directors for M-Files and is the comp committee chairperson. Harris is actively involved in the Austin community and serves on the board of Any Baby Can, a local non-profit organization.

"Like Acumatica, I've always believed in the power of modern technology in moving the needle for businesses," said Harris. "I'm delighted to join the Board and look forward to being part of a company that's so focused on addressing real-world challenges with innovative and easy-to-use solutions."

Acumatica's Board of Directors is instrumental in guiding Acumatica's innovation, go-to-market strategies, customer success initiatives and partner relations. Their industry knowledge helps establish alignment between Acumatica's strategic goals and market dynamics.

As of March 2024, the Acumatica Board of Directors includes:

John Case , CEO, Acumatica

, CEO, Acumatica Kim Clarke , Co-Founder, White Rabbit Pty Ltd

, Co-Founder, White Rabbit Pty Ltd Kathy Crusco, Board Advisor, Non-executive Director

Nancy Harris , Board Advisor, Non-executive Director

, Board Advisor, Non-executive Director Robert Maclean, Partner, EQT Partners

Zach Nelson , CEO, ZE Investments

, CEO, Tyler Parker , Partner, EQT Partners

, Partner, EQT Partners Jonas Persson (Board Chairman), Chairman of the Board, IFS

To learn more about Acumatica, visit https://www.acumatica.com/.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Acumatica