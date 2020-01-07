ERP Maestro Appoints Former KPMG Partner Kenneth S. Gabriel as Chief Executive Officer

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it has appointed board member and former KPMG partner Kenneth S. Gabriel, CPA as Chief Executive Officer. Gabriel succeeds Jody Paterson, who is transitioning from his role as CEO to Executive Chairman of the ERP Maestro Board of Directors.

Prior to this transition, Gabriel served on ERP Maestro's Board of Directors since March 1, 2019, and he was Global Leader for ERP Advisory at KPMG during his 42-year tenure. While there, he directed global growth strategies for KPMG's Consulting Services and served as an audit partner for the firm.

Gabriel also serves on the Board of Trustees at Lewis University as chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee. He's a member of several professional associations, including the Association of Independent Certified Public Accountants and is a noted speaker on governance, risk and compliance (GRC); ERPs; and finance transformations.

"It's an exciting time to have a bigger role as CEO of ERP Maestro as we continue to lead the industry in advanced cloud access control and segregation of duties (SoD) technology for SAP and its cloud applications," said Gabriel. "I look forward to working in my new capacity with Jody and our talented team members to continue our expansion into multi-application controls and beyond and to create even more value for our customers."

"This is a great move for ERP Maestro," said Paterson. "Ken's experience leading SAP, Oracle and Workday advisory practices, consulting and audit at KPMG uniquely positions him to lead ERP Maestro as it expands its footprint to non-SAP systems. His extensive leadership in building and growing the firm will enable him to take ERP Maestro to its next level of growth. I am proud to have his level of expertise and strategic leadership join our team and look forward to the impact that he will have on our customers, employees and shareholders."

