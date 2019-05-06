ERP Maestro Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards

PLANTATION, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award® in the "Company of the Year - Computer Services – Small" category in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. ERP Maestro was selected as a winner for its tremendous growth in 2018, which included four new hires to the executive team, a $12 million funding round, and the launch of Access Reviewer and ARM (Active Risk Monitoring), the first free access risk tool for companies using SAP ERP.

"We're honored to be recognized as Company of the Year in our category," said Jody Paterson, Founder and CEO of ERP Maestro. "Rapid growth like this isn't possible without a core mission and talented people carrying it out every day."

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal cybersecurity risks in SAP systems, minimizing potential breaches and fraud and accelerating remediation. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

