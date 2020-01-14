ERP Maestro Honored as Gold Winner in 9th annual Best in Biz Awards

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it has been named a gold winner for "Company of the Year – Small" in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This is the 9th award win for ERP Maestro in the past year.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers; TV and radio outlets; and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. ERP Maestro was selected as a gold winner in its category for the milestones made in 2018, including the launch of its end-to-end user access review solution Access Reviewer, completing a funding round amounting to $12 million, making key appointments in the executive team and moving to a new headquarters in Plantation, FL.

"We are honored to be a gold winner in Company of the Year," said Ken Gabriel, CEO of ERP Maestro. "The team has been foundational in achieving our exceptional growth and accomplishments. We are propelled by our mission to keep companies secure on the inside and this award is a reflection of that."

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning cloud platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal access and cybersecurity risks in SAP and SAP cloud applications, thereby providing multi-application access controls and minimizing potential breaches and fraud, accelerating remediation and keeping companies secure on the inside. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Known for its flagship Access Analyzer product, ERP Maestro's suite of offerings also includes Access Reviewer, Emergency Access Management and Automated Provisioning. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com..

