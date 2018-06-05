ERP Maestro Introduces Solutions for Complete Access Compliance from the Cloud at SAPPHIRE NOW®

WESTON, Fla., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of innovative, cloud-based solutions for companies running SAP® software, today announced the availability of Access Reviewer, a feature that helps businesses fully automate access compliance processes. The new solution will be showcased alongside the company's industry-leading Access Analyzer platform at the SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference taking place on June 5-7, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

With over 60 percent of cybersecurity threats occurring within the walls of companies, having automated controls and processes has become critical to prevent potential fraud, improper access to sensitive data and mishandling of information. Companies running SAP solutions typically have hundreds or thousands of employees touching the system, exacerbating the potential risk. For this reason, periodic user access reviews are crucial for companies subject to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.

"User access reviews are a painstaking manual process for those who have to manage it within their organizations," said ERP Maestro CEO Jody Paterson. "To add to that, reviewers often do not completely understand what they are being asked to review, leading to rubber-stamp approvals that then cause inaccurate access certification reports."

In a recent ERP Maestro-commissioned survey of Americas SAP User Group (ASUG) members, when asked about the biggest challenges related to automation of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes, user access review and role assignment were noted as the most difficult to automate due to the complexity of determining the right level of access for each user to perform their work.

"Access Reviewer solves the problems caused by manual processes by making reviews intuitive for reviewers who have to understand the risk behind the access they are approving – and painless for admins who have to manage the whole process," said Paterson. "As a result, administrative time is cut to less than 20 minutes and business users are not asked to waste their time with data that they do not understand."

Other solutions on display at SAPPHIRE NOW include:

Access Analyzer: Used by top audit and technology consulting firms on their own clients, this powerful dashboard allows companies to instantly know how many segregation of duties (SoD) risks are present by user, role and business process. Within a few clicks, companies can drill down and understand the source of risks and how to address them.

Used by top audit and technology consulting firms on their own clients, this powerful dashboard allows companies to instantly know how many segregation of duties (SoD) risks are present by user, role and business process. Within a few clicks, companies can drill down and understand the source of risks and how to address them. Financial Impact Analysis: This feature exposes which high or critical SoD risks involved a change to data in an SAP system that points to potential fraud—allowing organizations to move quickly to address the risk.

This feature exposes which high or critical SoD risks involved a change to data in an SAP system that points to potential fraud—allowing organizations to move quickly to address the risk. Remediation Advisor: This feature provides automated guidance on how to take action on each SoD risk based on intelligence gathered from thousands of risk reports run across clients, slashing remediation time.

This feature provides automated guidance on how to take action on each SoD risk based on intelligence gathered from thousands of risk reports run across clients, slashing remediation time. Automated Provisioning: This feature allows for the secure and compliant provisioning of new roles and assignments. It also helps maintain a clean SAP environment with the detection of new risks during the creation of new roles.

This feature allows for the secure and compliant provisioning of new roles and assignments. It also helps maintain a clean SAP environment with the detection of new risks during the creation of new roles. Emergency Access Management: This feature provides the ability to easily grant and review elevated access to users, without being subjected to unnecessary risks. It also provides rich utilization detail of the elevated access, allowing for a detailed audit trail.

"Internal security breaches, whether malicious or not, all point to one thing: weak internal controls around access to programs and data," said Paterson. "With most cybersecurity attacks happening from the inside, technologies that make access controls easy, automatic and seamless are crucial to protecting companies' assets, reputation and bottom line. I'm excited to be at SAPPHIRE NOW this year to show how ERP Maestro does just that and empowers our customers to take a preventative approach to access security."

Attendees at SAPPHIRE NOW may learn more about these new solutions and features at booth #1226. To register in advance for a personalized demo, click here.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance and security in SAP® solutions incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the detection, prevention and monitoring of internal cybersecurity risks related to inappropriate access to sensitive data and transactions, accelerating remediation and minimizing exposure to potential breaches and fraud. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by most of the world's largest audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

ERP Maestro

Subhashree Sukhu

Director, Brand & Content

196611@email4pr.com

754.900.1045

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erp-maestro-introduces-solutions-for-complete-access-compliance-from-the-cloud-at-sapphire-now-300659825.html

SOURCE ERP Maestro

Related Links

http://www.erpmaestro.com

