ERP Maestro Launches Free Prevention and Training Guide and Toolkit for Insider Cyber Risks

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it has launched the "6-step Insider Risk Prevention and Security Training Guide" to increase awareness and prevention of internal cyber risks during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) throughout October.

ERP Maestro has launched the "6-step Insider Risk Prevention and Security Training Guide" to increase awareness and prevention of internal cyber risks during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) throughout October.

The 6-step guide expounds on the dangers of internal cyber threats and provides steps on what employees should do to protect themselves and the company at large. The guide is one of many resources included in ERP Maestro's complementary training toolkit designed to build or add on to a holistic cyber safety training program. It includes the 6-step guide, insider risk self-assessment, employee training slides, post-training quiz, sample internal cybersecurity policy and employee security pledge.

"As businesses become more digital and technology-driven, we're seeing just how pervasive internal risks can be," said Jody Paterson, founder and CEO of ERP Maestro. "Even seemingly benign internal risks like unmonitored access to ERP systems or sharing login credentials can have devasting consequences. Our guide illustrates how employee education and training can help eliminate both deliberate and inadvertent insider threats."

The release of the guide and toolkit also commences with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an initiative during October to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. Since insider threats have drastically increased, businesses are encouraged to alter their thinking about cybersecurity to also include internal attacks and include access controls and security in their cyber protection strategies and systems. Proper training for employees goes hand in hand with implementing security tools.

"It takes both sophisticated security tools and employee knowledge to keep companies secure on the inside," said Paterson. "Many employees aren't even aware of the nature and degree of internal threats that can all result in fraud, data breaches and unintentional mishaps that can be very costly. Employees need to be just as educated on internal risks and how to prevent them as they are on external threats."



Organizations can get better prepared to face internal risks by visiting sap.erpmaestro.com/toolkit-insider-risk-prevention-and-security and downloading the free guide and training toolkit.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal cybersecurity risks in SAP systems, minimizing potential breaches and fraud and accelerating remediation. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

Media Contact

ERP Maestro

Katie Lewis

223946@email4pr.com

866.350.9106 x823

SOURCE ERP Maestro

Related Links

http://www.erpmaestro.com

