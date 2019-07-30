ERP Maestro Named One of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For In Florida for 2019.

PLANTATION, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it was named in Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For In Florida list for 2019. This is the first time ERP Maestro applied and was awarded a ranking on the annual Best Companies list.

The list features one hundred companies that are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories. Businesses that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. ERP Maestro ranks 32 on the list of Best Small Companies (50 employees or fewer).

"To make the list the first year we applied is a great honor," said Jody Paterson, founder and CEO of ERP Maestro. "I believe that our culture and environment are extremely important to our success. Everyone in our headquarters in Florida and other locations plays a role in developing our great culture. As a result, we have employees who take ownership in creating a vibrant workplace where ideas flow, making the office environment more collaborative and enjoyable."

About Best Companies to Work For in Florida Awards

The Best Companies to Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal cybersecurity risks in SAP systems, minimizing potential breaches and fraud and accelerating remediation. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

