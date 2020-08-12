ERP Maestro Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that it has once again been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. This marks the third consecutive year that the company has ranked among the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. magazine.

"Only one in eight companies ever achieve appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row," said ERP Maestro's CEO Ken Gabriel. "It's our triple-win year, and we are honored to maintain a place on the distinguished list shared by many great companies, such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, Zappos.com and many other well-known brands."

In addition to the team of professionals behind the products, ERP Maestro credits its growth to providing the most streamlined and easy-to-use access control solution deployed conveniently and cost-effectively in the cloud for the SAP market.

"We signed an agreement and were up and running on ERP Maestro's fully functioning Segregation of Duties (SoD) solution in probably less than 40 man-hours," said ERP Maestro customer Chad Anderson of Del Monte Foods. "It's an amazing product and a great example of what's possible when you embrace cloud computing."

Even amid a shifting economy resulting from the early months of 2020, companies are focusing more on security spending to adapt to the millions of employees working from home. Gartner predicts that IT spending may decrease from previous forecasts but that overall spending will still increase by nearly three percent for 2020 and that the cloud security market will have the greatest growth in 2020 with a 33.3 percent increase.

"Companies recognize that they need sophisticated and automated risk prevention tools today to guard against fraud and data breaches at the hands of employees even with employees working on-site," said Gabriel. "That need has intensified with virtual employees who cannot be monitored while working in their homes. With more job uncertainty and free access to systems, fraud and breaches can be expected to increase."

ERP Maestro expects growth to continue as it has in the past three years because of the large increase in risks and the heightened demand it is seeing for quickly implemented solutions that can provide a lower total cost of ownership as companies seek to manage budgets more closely coming out of 2020 slowdowns.

"We've learned from 2020 that businesses need incredible agility, remote access and added security that can be counted on in any unplanned and emergency situation," said Gabriel. "Companies already using cloud controls have been able to adjust easiest and without disruption to vital risk monitoring and audit activities."

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning cloud platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal access and cybersecurity risks in SAP and SAP cloud applications, thereby providing multi-application access controls and minimizing potential breaches and fraud, accelerating remediation and keeping companies secure on the inside. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

