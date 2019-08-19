ERP Maestro Named to South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50: The Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that the company has made South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50 list recognizing the region's 50 fastest-growing private companies based on their annual revenue growth.

ERP Maestro is ranked 14th out of 25 companies that generate less than $25 million in revenue.

The private companies honored were also ranked by percentage of revenue growth over the past two years. ERP Maestro is ranked 14th out of 25 companies that generate less than $25 million in revenue. The ranking was announced at the Fast 50 Awards ceremony on Thursday, August 15 at Jungle Island in Miami, FL.

"The past two years have been phenomenal in terms of growth for us," said Jody Paterson, founder and CEO of ERP Maestro. "This recognition reinforces the great work we've done, not only for our customers and the access control and internal cybersecurity space, but also for the burgeoning technology hub in South Florida. We're looking forward to continuing on this path and expanding our solutions for our customers using SAP ERP and SAP cloud applications, as well as other applications."

Earlier this month, ERP Maestro was also named to 2019 Inc. 5000 list of Americas' fastest-growing private companies. It was the company's second consecutive year making the Inc. 5000 list while being placed in the top 30 percent of all recognized businesses for the year. This was due in part to the introduction of new segregation of duties (SoD) products to the market for SAP ERP, including Access Reviewer, as well as additions to the executive, marketing and software development teams.

"We're really proud to be included on the list of other great companies that are further strengthening the South Florida community as a top place to live and work," said Paterson.

About Fast 50 Awards

The South Florida Business Journal Fast 50 comprises two lists: companies with less than $25 million in revenue, and companies with more than $25 million in revenue. In order to be eligible for the Fast 50, companies must be for-profit, privately held, owned and based in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties). In order to be considered, companies need to have been founded by 2016, with a full year's revenue by 2017. Completed surveys must include documentation that supports financial claims – either a letter from CPA verifying all three years' revenue numbers, or copies of the first two pages of the applicant company's tax returns for each year. Learn more and view the full list of winners at www.bizjournals.com/southflorida/.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal cybersecurity risks in SAP systems, minimizing potential breaches and fraud and accelerating remediation. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

