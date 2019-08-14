ERP Maestro Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that the company has made the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As a leader in the top 30 percent of businesses on the list, ERP Maestro joins the ranks of only a fraction of companies that have made the list twice (one in four companies).

ERP Maestro celebrates their place on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. A celebration of success that honors the remarkable achievements of our nation's brightest business minds. The Inc. 5000 is the definitive ranking of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized again for this award is testament to the hard work and growth-mindset of the people here at ERP Maestro," said Jody Paterson, founder and CEO of ERP Maestro. "We're all invested into the mission of keeping companies secure from the inside and it has resulted in phenomenal growth and satisfaction from our customers."

In the past year, ERP Maestro also delivered new segregation of duties (SoD) products to the market rounding out its access control suite of offerings for SAP ERP with Access Reviewer. Additionally, the company was just named to Florida Trend's 2019 Best Companies to Work For in Florida list.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning software as a service (SaaS) platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal cybersecurity risks in SAP systems, minimizing potential breaches and fraud and accelerating remediation. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

