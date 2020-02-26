ERP Maestro Named Winner of 2020 InfoSec Awards

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that its flagship solution, Access Analyzer, has been named "Best Product" in the Access Control category for the 8th annual InfoSec Awards.

This is the second consecutive win for ERP Maestro in the InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine. ERP Maestro's Access Analyzer is an award-winning cloud platform that automates the monitoring, detection and prevention of internal access and cybersecurity risks in SAP and SAP cloud applications.

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has spent the past six months scouring the globe and found 3,200 companies who create and offer the most respected information security products and services. CDM has named 10 percent of these companies as winners of the coveted InfoSec Award for 2020 because of their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow's breach, today.

"It's an honor to be recognized twice for access controls by Cyber Defense Magazine," said Kenneth S. Gabriel, CEO of ERP Maestro. "Internal cybersecurity is a core part of our ERP Maestro's mission. We've worked hard to keep companies with SAP secure and protected from fraud, insider breaches and failed access audits. This award is evidence of Access Analyzer's status in access security solutions."

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About ERP Maestro

ERP Maestro makes managing access risk, compliance, and security in SAP® environments incredibly easy. Its award-winning cloud platform automates the monitoring, detection, and prevention of internal access and cybersecurity risks in SAP and SAP cloud applications, thereby providing multi-application access controls and minimizing potential breaches and fraud, accelerating remediation and keeping companies secure on the inside. Its industry-leading segregation of duties (SoD) analysis is used by seven of the world's top 10 audit firms and empowers organizations to establish effective governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Learn more at www.erpmaestro.com.

