ERP Security and GRC Leader, Appsian Security, Announces Keynote Participation in SAPinsider's "Securing Your SAP Landscape 2021" Virtual Conference

"Securing SAP data is a very challenging topic," said Wendt. "On one hand, you have bad actors who are looking to exploit careless users and gain access to organizational data. And on the other hand, you have security and compliance teams that are fully aware of these threats but receive pushback from the organization if anything they implement creates friction for users or is considered a hindrance to organizational efficiency. So I'm pleased that SAPinsider recognizes this challenge and will be facilitating this insightful keynote to address it."

The purpose of the SAPinsider conference is to understand the tools and procedures available to help secure SAP systems, the steps that should be taken, and the process of implementing security.

This year's featured sessions will include the following topics:

Keynote session with Greg Wendt to discuss best practices for securing SAP systems

to discuss best practices for securing SAP systems Improving Threat Detection with AI-Powered User Behavior Analysis

How to Implement Policy-Based Data Masking in SAP ECC and S/4HANA

"Appsian Security recognizes that SAPinsider, and the conferences they produce, are extremely valuable to the SAP community," said Scott Lavery, Vice President of Marketing at Appsian Security. "For a company like ours that is looking to engage with SAP customers, learn more about their challenges, and design our offerings to provide maximum value – we couldn't be more excited to not only sponsor but be a featured participant in this year's conference."

About Appsian Security:

Appsian Security provides software solutions like AI-powered Access & Risk Management (GRC), Attribute-Based Access Controls, Dynamic Data Masking, and User Activity Analytics for critical business systems like SAP, Oracle EBS, and PeopleSoft. With over 350 customers worldwide, some of the largest and most complex organizations in the world trust Appsian Security to help provide total control and visibility over sensitive business data and financial transactions. For more information, visit www.appsiansecurity.com.

