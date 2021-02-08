ERP Security Leader, Appsian, Announces PeopleSoft Innovation Summit featuring Oracle as Keynote Presenter

ERP Security Leader, Appsian, Announces PeopleSoft Innovation Summit - Free 2 Day Virtual Event on Feb 17-18 2021 Tweet this

PeopleSoft disaster recovery planning

PeopleSoft data security and compliance best practices

PeopleSoft accessibility and aligning to WCAG standards

PeopleSoft push notification best practices

PeopleSoft identity and access management best practices and more

"Since we've been an active member of the PeopleSoft community for over ten years, Appsian is thrilled to be hosting the PeopleSoft Innovation Summit," said Scott Lavery, Head of Marketing for Appsian. "After our first Summit back in September, we received overwhelming positive feedback, and couldn't be more excited to host another event with Oracle and the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure team participating."

Last year's event was attended by 500 PeopleSoft organizations represented by over 1,500 individual attendees. For more information and to register for free, please visit Appsian's PeopleSoft Innovation Summit

Appsian provides the fastest path to ERP data security & compliance for some of the largest organizations in the world using PeopleSoft, Oracle EBS, and SAP. Using a software platform designed for intrusion prevention, data loss prevention, threat detection, incident response, Appsian equips customers of legacy ERP applications with enhanced control and visibility over their ERP data. Enabling the secure expansion of user access, strengthening of authorization policies, and providing deep visibility into data access and usage.

To learn more, visit www.appsian.com

