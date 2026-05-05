ERP Today Announces 2025 Award Winners Showcasing the Future of Enterprise Technology

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Today has announced the winners of its 2025 awards, recognizing standout achievements that illustrate how modern ERP is redefining customer experience, operational performance, AI innovation, and transformation across every sector. This year's honorees demonstrate how intelligent platforms and integrated data enable organizations to make better decisions, streamline processes, and deliver measurable outcomes for customers, employees, and communities.

Customer Experience Solution of the Year

SugarAI earned Customer Experience Solution of the Year for its "Turning Sales Data into Customer Success" initiative with Country Fare, consolidating fragmented sales data into a unified and actionable customer view. Inetum was named runner-up for its AI-enabled service delivery transformation for a global FMCG leader, delivering faster response times and boosting agent productivity.

SugarAI CMO Becca Toth said the award reflects a shift to proactive, data-driven selling. Inetum's Kathy Quashie added that results, including 40 percent faster responses and 30 percent higher productivity, show clear business impact.

Operational Innovation of the Year

Inetum also won Operational Innovation of the Year for helping Erri Berri deploy SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, replacing disconnected systems with a single ERP backbone in months. Solvoz was runner-up for Mawared MENA, improving transparency in procurement and supply chains for humanitarian operations.

ERP AI and Innovation of the Year

IFS received ERP AI and Innovation of the Year for IFS.ai, embedding industry-specific AI across service, manufacturing, and asset management to improve decisions and reduce downtime. Sovos was runner-up with "Sovos Intelligence—Mirror Visibility for Real-Time Tax Compliance," delivering AI-driven insights within ERP workflows.

IFS Chief Customer Officer Cathie Hall said the award reflects customer success with AI. Sovos CEO Kevin Akeroyd said the goal is turning compliance into a driver of growth.

Transformation Projects of the Year

The Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service won SMB Transformation Project of the Year for digitizing public health logistics, improving visibility and access to medicines. Venture was runner-up for its Biffa modernization, embedding sustainability into operations. Zalaris won Large Enterprise Transformation of the Year for modernizing Ryanair's payroll on a centralized cloud platform, while Onapsis was runner-up for integrating ERP security and risk management.

Together, the 2025 ERP Today Award winners show how ERP has evolved into a strategic platform for innovation, efficiency, and transformation at scale. For additional information, click here. For additional inquiries, please contact Kye Cousins at [email protected]

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Founded in 2019, ERP Today is a digital, AI-enabled media platform delivering trusted, actionable intelligence globally.

SOURCE ERP Today