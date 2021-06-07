ERPA Named Workday Application Management Services Partner

As a Workday AMS partner, ERPA will provide ongoing functional, technical, and administrative support to customers in production with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) . Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a complete range of financial and people-based processes that help provide clients with real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

ERPA's new Workday practice is led by cross-functional experts with deep Workday product expertise. ERPA's services will help customers maximize their Workday investments by demonstrating key features and functionality included as part of Workday's bi-annual releases, developing and producing accurate custom reporting, evaluating and deploying new Workday functionalities, and more. Together, ERPA and Workday will help free up time for finance and HR teams to focus on their organizations' strategic imperatives.

"We are thrilled to bring our 20-plus years of enterprise application managed services experience to Workday customers. Our entire leadership team is knowledgeable on Workday's products and brings our passion for Workday to organizations who want to maximize their investment of Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM," said Sabrina Stover, Chief Operating Officer at ERPA. "With our own experiences as a Workday customer, coupled with our differentiated offerings – including tiered subscriptions and warrantied work – we strive to enhance customers' post go-live journeys with Workday to drive continuous adoption and efficiencies."

About ERPA

Founded in 1999, ERPA is a leader in enterprise application managed services, cloud hosting, and consulting services. ERPA's 500-plus consultants and technologists around the globe enable organizations to address their most complex operational challenges, including maximizing their technology investment and developing and executing future technology roadmaps. Learn more at www.erpa.com.

