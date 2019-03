YARDLEY, Pa., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARB Investments Company, LLC of Yardley, PA, announces the release of its WrkPlan Accounting and Contract Management System. WrkPlan is a cloud-based, software-as-a-service product that has specialized features applicable to both federal government contractors and commercial firms. It features an integrated web portal for employee timesheets and business expense reports and generates invoices in a variety of formats.

ARB LLC

WrkPlan includes ARB's successful ERPGov Cloud system for Government Contractors. That version is ideally suited for small/medium businesses who must comply with the DCAA and other regulatory requirements of federal government contracting. This new branding reflects the system's broader applicability and will help bring us into the future and appeal to new markets.

Recently, an international version of WrkPlan, specifically optimized for the middle east/India market with its requirements for Goods and Services Tax (GST), has been launched and will be followed by a new version with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) compliance.

