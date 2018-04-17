ERPScan Won the Best AI-driven Cybersecurity Product Nomination

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ERPScan announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the annual RSA Conference, named ERPScan a winner of 2018 InfoSec Award for the best product in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category.

This is another sign that ERPScan's innovative and only solution leveraging deep learning for SAP cybersecurity is transforming the industry.





Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) has spent nearly six months scouring the globe and making the annual review of market leaders and next-generation InfoSec companies. ERPScan's platform was chosen as a Best Product in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category.

"Israeli inventors tend to be at the leading edge of innovation, and I'm proud of our team of engineers and machine learning lab for gaining this recognition. With this new product, we are bringing innovation to the ERP cybersecurity and helping companies protect their businesses from cyberattacks" - said Alexander Polyakov, CTO and co-founder of ERPScan.

Data breaches are looming large over enterprises, and strengthening cybersecurity is therefore more important than ever. Machine learning and deep learning receives greater attention in cybersecurity as it proves its significance when detecting any anomaly and 0-day attack and giving users maximum protection with fewer efforts.

"With Cybercrime continuing to gain momentum, surpassing global drug crime last year and reaching over $600B in theft and damages, we are proud to see ERPScan company as an award winning innovator, offering a new approach to defeat these criminals" - said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ERPScan's solution learns the normal user behavior, profiles, user activities, and reports suspicious events. Being able to help identify issues, patch them, detect threats, and respond to them automatically, it is a state-of-the-art solution against hackers.

About ERPScan's Cybersecurity Platform

The new ERPScan's platform is the first and only AI-driven SAP cybersecurity platform that uses machine learning and deep learning to provide predictive, preventive, detective, and responsive capabilities.

The smart platform introduces three salient features to SAP security. Firstly, it is smart not only about deep learning engine to detect threats and anomalies but intelligent enough to provide each user with specific interface and functions based on roles. Secondly, it is integrated and embraces all SAP security areas, e.g. Platform security, Code security, and SoD like no other vendors. Finally, it supports all SAP cybersecurity requirements from Gartner PPDR (Predict, Prevent, Detect, Respond, and Monitor) framework.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. They are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Their mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. They deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers.

