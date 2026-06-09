ERPVAR and Zaptiva Partner to Deliver Next-Generation AI-Driven Automation and Seamless ERP Integration

The strategic alliance combines ERPVAR's extensive ERP consultant network and mid-market experts with Zaptiva's powerful low-code AI automation and data transformation platform.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERPVAR has announced a strategic alliance with Zaptiva, a provider of low-code automation and data transformation platforms. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and modern, agile automation for mid-market businesses. For more information on this strategic alliance and its impact on ERP integration, visit https://www.zaptiva.com.

ERP Integration

"Zaptiva represents the next evolution of ERP integration. By introducing their low-code, AI-enhanced automation platform to our vast network of VARs, we are helping consultants transform from traditional software installers into strategic automation advisors, ultimately delivering unmatched efficiency to end-users," said Adrian Montgomery, Partner at ERPVAR.com.

"This strategic alliance is fundamentally designed to bridge the historical gap between traditional ERP systems and the powerful capabilities of modern, low-code operational automation," Robert Eppele, CEO at Zaptiva.

This alliance combines ERPVAR's extensive ERP consultant network and specialized digital marketing expertise with Zaptiva's powerful integration engine. The collaboration enables mid-market businesses and ERP consulting firms to deploy advanced, transaction-level workflows without the reliance on custom coding or unreliable middleware, making enterprise-grade automation accessible and budget-friendly.

Robert Eppele, CEO and Co-Founder of Zaptiva, commented, "ERPVAR understands the unique pain points of ERP consulting firms and their clients. Together, we are making enterprise-grade automation accessible and budget-friendly for small-to-mid-sized businesses. Our partner program is built to reward the channel."

Internal benchmarks highlight the profound empirical impact of Zaptiva's data-cleansing capability:

Operational Cycle Compression: Drastically compresses multi-app transaction cycles—transforming what historically required an average 7-day manual data-entry loop into a fully validated, hands-off process completed in under 24 hours.

Error Elimination: Delivers an 85%+ reduction in operational cycle times by instantly intercepting and correcting format mismatches, duplicate entries, and ledger synchronization anomalies before they result in broken financial data or failed postings.

Key Benefits of the Alliance

The partnership delivers several advantages for ERPVAR users, partners, and mid-market businesses:

Proven Efficiency Gains: Integrates Zaptiva's capability to compress complex workflow cycles from 7 days down to less than 24 hours, boosting data reliability.

Context-Aware Data Integrity: Employs AI-driven data extraction and automatic field mapping to ingest PDFs, emails, and spreadsheets, ensuring perfect data validation and zero manual entry errors.

Access to a Massive Channel: Connects Zaptiva with ERPVAR's extensive footprint of 2,000+ local consulting firms to accelerate mid-market adoption.

Enhanced Channel Growth: ERP consultants can tap into Zaptiva's performance-based partner compensation model (including recurring technology revenue) while utilizing ERPVAR's HubSpot-driven inbound marketing expertise to generate fresh leads.

Educational Co-Marketing: The two companies will launch a series of collaborative educational webinars and deep-dive technical content focused on maximizing modern ERP ROI using AI and automated workflows.

This strategic collaboration reinforces the commitment to delivering comprehensive, efficient, and scalable solutions that address the evolving needs of the mid-market businesses landscape.

About ERPVAR

ERPVAR.com connects mid-market businesses with local certified ERP consultants who provide thorough needs analyses to solve unique accounting and operational challenges. Since 2012, ERPVAR has guided mid-market software evaluations, operating as a specialized outsourced marketing agency that collaborates with a network of over 3,200 authorized local channel partners and independent software vendors (ISVs) to drive inbound lead generation, search engine optimization (SEO), and community-driven digital marketing campaigns. Learn more at www.erpvar.com.

About Zaptiva

Zaptiva is a next-generation, cloud-native SaaS platform engineered to simplify, integrate, and automate complex mid-market business workflows. Operating on a low-code, SOC-compliant architecture, Zaptiva transforms messy, unformatted data streams and links legacy and modern software ecosystems with financial-grade precision. Proven to collapse data-management cycle times from 7 days to under 24 hours, Zaptiva converts disconnected workflows into secure, hyper-accurate operational growth. Learn more at www.zaptiva.com.

SOURCE ERPVAR