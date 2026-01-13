Fractional CMO Engagement Designed to Accelerate Qualified Inbound Demand and Strengthen Aqurus's Position in the Acumatica Partner Ecosystem

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERPVAR.com, a specialized marketing and growth platform for ERP software partners, today announced a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) engagement with Aqurus, established Gold Certified Acumatica Partners supporting small and midsize businesses across Canada.

Acumatica Manufacturing ERP Software Certified Acumatica Gold Certified Partner (PRNewsfoto/Aqurus Solutions)

The engagement positions ERPVAR.com as the strategic marketing leader for Aqurus, overseeing demand generation, brand authority, and pipeline development initiatives focused on Acumatica ERP implementation and consulting services . The collaboration is designed to increase qualified inbound demand while strengthening Aqurus's visibility within the Acumatica partner ecosystem.

According to ERPVAR.com internal benchmarking across Acumatica partner marketing programs, partners that align SEO, AEO, and buyer-intent content strategies see an average 34% increase in qualified inbound ERP inquiries within six to nine months, compared to partners relying primarily on outbound or event-driven demand generation. This engagement applies those proven benchmarks to support Aqurus's continued growth across Canada.

"Our work with Aqurus focuses on driving consistent inbound demand for Acumatica through improved search visibility, authoritative thought leadership, and buyer-aligned messaging," said Adrian Montgomery, Fractional CMO at ERPVAR.com. "This approach aligns marketing execution with how Acumatica buyers research ERP partners, enabling scalable, predictable growth."

Under the Fractional CMO engagement, ERPVAR.com will lead a comprehensive set of initiatives, including:

Development of search-engine and answer-engine optimized (SEO + AEO) content and thought leadership aligned to how Acumatica buyers research and evaluate ERP solutions

Execution of inbound demand-generation programs targeting finance, operations, and ERP decision-makers

Strategic positioning and differentiation of Acumatica implementation and consulting services within the partner ecosystem

Alignment of the sales funnel and lead-qualification frameworks to improve conversion efficiency and accelerate pipeline velocity

"Aqurus has established a strong track record of helping growing organizations succeed with Acumatica," said Murray Quibell, President at Aqurus. "ERPVAR.com brings deep ERP marketing expertise that enables us to expand market awareness and inbound demand while remaining focused on delivering measurable outcomes for our customers."

This announcement reflects a broader industry shift as ERP resellers and system integrators increasingly adopt Fractional CMO leadership to compete more effectively in high-intent ERP search and AI-driven discovery, particularly within mature ecosystems such as Acumatica. Visit Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) engagement to learn more.

Why This Matters for Acumatica Partners

The Acumatica ecosystem has matured significantly, increasing competition among Acumatica partners for the same high-intent buyers. As a result, partners must now compete not only on implementation expertise, but on digital authority, search visibility, and relevance across AI-driven discovery platforms.

About ERPVAR.com

ERPVAR.com is a B2B growth and demand-generation platform serving ERP software vendors, value-added resellers (VARs), and implementation partners. The company provides Fractional CMO services, ERP-focused SEO, content marketing, and lead generation designed to help partners increase visibility, generate qualified pipeline, and compete effectively in ERP markets including Acumatica, Sage, SAP Business One and NetSuite.

About Aqurus

Aqurus is an ERP consulting firm and Gold-Certified Acumatica partner providing implementation, optimization, and ongoing support services to small and midsize organizations. Aqurus works alongside its customers as Partners in Success to modernize finance and operational workflows using Acumatica, enabling greater visibility, scalable growth, and more informed, data-driven decision-making.

