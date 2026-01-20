Tiffany Campbell Joins ERPVAR, Launching Fractional ERP VAR and ISV CMO Services Initiative

ERPVAR Adds Tiffany Campbell, 25+ Years for New CMO Initiative

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERPVAR, an ERP selection and advisory platform, headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA, with services worldwide, is thrilled to announce the addition of Tiffany Campbell, senior sales, marketing, and business development executive, to our esteemed team, effective immediately. With over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development, the appointment of Tiffany Campbell to ERPVAR's leadership team with Adrian Montgomery, Founder and Managing Director of ERPVAR, further enhances our commitment to delivering objective ERP selection services . This will address the increasing demand from ERP VARs and ISVs for senior-level marketing leadership that drives measurable revenue growth. In addition, they will spearhead the launch of their groundbreaking Fractional CMO services initiative, a strategic move designed to elevate how organizations access and apply marketing leadership.

Tiffany Campbell is renowned for her integrity and success within the channel and ISV communities. Her impressive career is built on cultivating strong relationships, identifying new business opportunities, enhancing product visibility across various ecosystems, and developing channel partner programs to optimize performance. Tiffany's expertise in data-driven marketing strategies will bolster brand awareness and foster customer engagement, while her proficiency in digital marketing and social media campaigns ensures that products reach broad, relevant audiences.

Tiffany Campbell offers the following skills to maximize partner success:

Channel Management

Operations Management

Implementing GTM enablement strategies

Networking

Branding

Driving Demand

Moreover, Tiffany excels in analyzing channel performance metrics, driving continuous improvements and sustainable growth. Her strategic planning, market analysis, and competitive positioning capabilities empower her to identify and seize growth opportunities, building enduring partnerships along the way.

"Most ERP partners don't have a marketing execution problem; they have a leadership gap," said Tiffany Campbell. "Tactics are abundant, but without senior-level strategy tying visibility, positioning, and pipeline together, growth becomes inconsistent. Fractional CMO leadership gives partners access to decision-making clarity without the cost or rigidity of a full-time hire."

"Through ERPVAR's work with ERP buyers and partners, we consistently see that the first vendors discovered digitally often control the shortlist," said Adrian Montgomery, Founder and Managing Director of ERPVAR. "Our Fractional CMO model is designed to help partners earn that early visibility and convert it into measurable revenue, not just impressions."

"ERP buying behavior has changed, but many partner marketing models haven't," Campbell added. "Fractional CMO leadership allows organizations to adapt faster, aligning brand, demand generation, and partner strategy in a way that scales with growth rather than breaking under it," said Tiffany Campbell.

Tiffany Campbell and Adrian Montgomery bring a unique blend of creativity, strategy, and execution. Their focus on innovative channel marketing solutions will help businesses strengthen partner relationships, increase brand visibility and market share, optimize marketing spend for maximum impact, and accelerate revenue growth through targeted campaigns.

With over five decades of combined experience, Tiffany and Adrian are poised to lead businesses to thrive in competitive markets. Their mission is clear: deliver innovative marketing strategies that not only meet but exceed expectations. Visit our Chief Marketing Officer website to learn more.

According to ERPVAR's analysis of ERP selection and partner marketing engagements across the VAR and ISV ecosystem, more than 60% of ERP buyers now engage with three or fewer vendors before shortlisting a solution, placing increased pressure on partners to establish early digital visibility and differentiated positioning. This shift has accelerated demand for executive-level marketing leadership that can align strategy, messaging, and measurable pipeline outcomes.

ERPVAR.com is a B2B growth and demand-generation platform serving ERP software vendors, value-added resellers (VARs), and implementation partners. The company provides Fractional CMO services, ERP-focused SEO, content marketing, and lead generation designed to help partners increase visibility, generate qualified pipeline, and compete effectively in ERP markets including Acumatica, Sage, SAP Business One and NetSuite. Visit www.erpvar.com for more information.

