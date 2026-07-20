ERS ELITE, LLC Partners with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. to Launch National Isuzu Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program (IVAP)

Program Provides Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Dealerships with a Valuable and Reliable Source of Qualified Technicians

IVAP provides comprehensive training under national apprenticeship standards and access to full-time new careers with participating Isuzu Dealerships throughout the country

Veterans and Reservists from all military services with an honorable discharge and three or more years of military maintenance or technical repair experience are welcome to apply

Eligible Veterans can apply to receive GI Bill ® Benefits during their 12-month apprenticeship

Program began on July 1st and will deliver more than 100 new Isuzu certified Service Technicians from coast to coast annually

RED BANK, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Resource Systems, Elite LLC (ERS ELITE) is teaming with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. (ICTA) to connect highly trained former military technicians (from all Services) with meaningful new careers at Isuzu Dealerships through the Isuzu Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program (IVAP). This new US Department of Labor approved national apprenticeship program, in partnership with ERS Elite, is actively recruiting, assessing and placing best qualified military Veteran maintenance technician applicants with Isuzu Dealerships throughout the country.

IVAP provides Isuzu factory trained Veteran technicians with career access to hundreds of participating Isuzu IVAP dealerships nationwide. Eligible Veterans will participate in a 12-month structured apprenticeship that combines Web-Based Training, Instructor-Led Training, classroom, workshop and On-the Job training, which includes full-time permanent employment with the participating Isuzu IVAP Dealership of their choice. IVAP is on track to deliver more than one hundred new technicians annually to the Isuzu dealership network.

IVAP is a powerful example of what happens when workforce development meets real opportunity. Post this

Gregg Terry, President & CEO, ERS Elite, commented, "IVAP is a powerful example of what happens when workforce development meets real opportunity. ERS Elite is proud to partner with Isuzu to help Veterans turn their technical experience into meaningful, long-term careers across the Isuzu dealership network."

IVAP Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program Highlights:

A program designed by Veterans specifically to meet the needs of transitioning Service Members, Veterans, and currently serving members of the National Guard and Federal Reserve Components

Participation in a one-year competency-based apprenticeship that combines Web-Based, Instructor-Led and On-the-Job training, leading to Isuzu Service Technician certification for eligible Veterans

Approved as a national registered apprenticeship by the US Department of Labor

Access to all tools, equipment, vehicles, training and mentorship needed to successfully complete the apprenticeship and certification process

Full-time employment with a participating Isuzu IVAP Dealership for those accepted into and hired through the program

Eligible Veterans may apply for a GI Bill® Monthly Housing Allowance during their apprenticeship

For more information about the program or to apply please visit www.isuzuvets.com

Educational Resource Systems, Elite, LLC. (ERS Elite) – About Us

ERS ELITE™ connects premier corporations with the People, Technology, and Solutions that build a smarter workforce. Explore this award-winning and powerful gateway, which enables successful people to present their skills and experience to industry leading corporations, manufacturers, and businesses through an enterprise that empowers job seekers and hiring managers to find each other quickly. We provide full spectrum talent management, professional development and technical training. If you are seeking to recruit, qualify, train, motivate, and enhance the quality of your workforce we offer industry leading solutions, backed by our exclusive 180-Day Limited and Pro-Rated Warranty tailored just for you! ERS ELITE™ also partners with Veteran friendly employers who appreciate the character and values of those who served our great nation. Transitioning Military Service Members, Veterans and currently serving members of the National Guard and the Reserve Components of the Armed Forces (all branches of service) have the opportunity to apply for an exciting and challenging new career through a variety of programs throughout the transportation industry, to include GI Bill® approved apprenticeships and SkillBridge opportunities.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. – About Us

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. is the distributor of Isuzu commercial vehicles in the United States. Isuzu commercial trucks have been the best-selling low cab forward trucks in America every year since 1986. For more information, call (866) 441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

For media information, visit www.erselite.com

Russell Walker

[email protected]

1-717-417-8404

SOURCE ERS Elite