ERS Genomics & AlgenScribe Enter Into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

ERS Genomics

05 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

License allows AlgenScribe to expand its research and development activities using CRISPR/Cas9.

DUBLIN and NICE, France, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with AlgenScribe SAS ('AlgenScribe'). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting AlgenScribe access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. 

ERS founder, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the 2020 Nobel Prize for the discovery of CRISPR/Cas9. The ERS patent portfolio is the definitive collection of proprietary rights to this gene editing technology.

AlgenScribe, headquartered in Nice, is a biotechnology company developing a genome editing platform to improve human health. This platform possesses unique abilities to increase the efficiency of homologous recombination and addresses limitations related to nuclease-based genome editing. The company mission is to translate technologies into therapeutics.

Commenting on the deal, Frédéric Zampatti, CEO of AlgenScribe stated: "This license from ERS enables us to access the CRISPR IP portfolio which will be used in combination with our own platformThis will allow us to show synergies in different applications within a known legal framework."

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics was enthusiastic about the new relationship: 'AlgenScribe's mission of 'technologies into therapeutics' resonates with our commitment to propel scientific advancement by enabling CRISPR/Cas9 accessibility. Witnessing the practical influence of our technology within our industry is a significant goal for us. We're genuinely excited to see what AlgenScribe has in store for the future.'

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Photos.  Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics. Frédéric Zampatti, CEO of AlgenScribe.

About AlgenScribe

Founded in 2022, AlgenScribe SAS is actively crafting a genome editing framework tailored for human well-being encompassing therapeutics, bioproduction, research tools and diagnostics. AlgenScribe's objective is to unlock the complete potential of genome editing, focused on eliminating obstacles that hinder the application of these technologies across specific-use scenarios. The company is supported and financed by the Provence Côte d'Azur incubator (PCA) and the South Region.

For more information visit: www.algenscribe.com
Contact information: contact@algenscribe.com

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com
Media contact: Dara O'Donnell [email protected]; Tel: + 353-1-539 0083

