ERS Genomics & Demeetra Enter Into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

ERS Genomics

14 Sep, 2023, 09:24 ET

Demeetra to broaden synthetic biology and bioprocessing technology through combined CRISPR/Cas9 IP and Demeetra's own dimeric Cas-CLOVER.

DUBLIN and DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Demeetra AgBio ('Demeetra'). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting Demeetra access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio which is sublicensable when combined with Cas-CLOVER.

ERS founder, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the 2020 Nobel Prize for the discovery of CRISPR/Cas9. The ERS patent portfolio is the definitive collection of proprietary rights to this gene editing technology.

Demeetra, headquartered in Kentucky, is a biotechnology company whose core focus is developing and optimizing gene editing technologies in commercially applicable systems. Demeetra's technologies and know-how are transferred to its partners through simple commercial licenses with freedom to operate.

Commenting on the deal, Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra stated: "We're excited about the ERS license, granting us access to the CRISPR IP portfolio; synergizing perfectly with our dimeric Cas-CLOVER. This powerful combination will be available for sublicensing in bioprocessing and synthetic biology applications."

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics was equally positive about the new licensee: "Demeetra's commitment to enabling scientific advancement harmonizes seamlessly with our mission to broaden the use of CRISPR/Cas9. By enhancing and expanding CRISPR/Cas9 accessibility, Demeetra is driving us closer to achieving our technology's full potential."

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Demeetra

Centrally located in the Bluegrass State of Kentucky, Demeetra AgBio was launched in 2019. Since inception Demeetra has built extensive gene editing know-how, complementing internally developed as well as a globally sourced portfolio of intellectual property. Their scientific team is composed of experts with diverse backgrounds in gene editing, ranging from microbes and plants, to mammalian cells. Scientific achievements include being the first to successfully edit plants and yeast with their precise Cas-CLOVER technology.

For more information visit: www.demeetra.com
Contact information: Elizabeth Allen, [email protected]

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com
Media contact: Dara O'Donnell, ERS Genomics[email protected], Tel: + 353-1-539 0083

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206959/Jack_Crawford_CEO_Demeetra.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206961/Eric_Rhodes_CEO_ERS_Genomics.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090619/ERS_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206960/Demeetra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ERS Genomics

