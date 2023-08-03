ERS Genomics & Transomic Technologies enter into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

News provided by

ERS Genomics

03 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

License allows Transomic Technologies to develop and commercialize products using CRISPR/Cas9

DUBLIN and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Transomic Technologies ('Transomic'). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting Transomic access to the foundational ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. 

Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, founder of ERS Genomics, received the 2020 Nobel Prize for the discovery of CRISPR/Cas9. As a direct outcome, the ERS patent portfolio stands as the definitive collection of proprietary rights to this gene editing technology.

Founded in 2012, Transomic's mission is to equip life science researchers with cutting-edge gene modulation tools derived from the forefront of biotechnology advancements. Specializing in molecular cloning, their portfolio of products and services revolves around vector-based solutions.

Commenting on the deal with ERS, Blake Simmons, CEO, Transomic Technologies, had the following statement: "Transomic recognizes the extremely valuable role that gene-editing technology plays in life science research and drug discovery.  We are very excited to be able to continue to expand our CRISPR/Cas9 research tool business by licensing this important patent portfolio from ERS genomics."

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics, was equally enthusiastic about the new agreement: "Transomic has established an impressive reputation for providing scientists with accessible and innovative solutions. This works well with our fundamental mission of driving scientific progress through expanding access across our industry to the potential of CRISPR/Cas9."

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Transomic Technologies

Transomic Technologies is a privately held company based in Huntsville, Alabama with office and laboratory space at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Transomic offers next-generation genomic modulation tools that are used to facilitate cutting-edge life science research and advance the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company leverages core gene editing and gene modulation products and services with expertise in advanced lentiviral design and packaging technologies to provide one-stop, complete workflow solutions for cell screening and gene engineering projects.

For more information: https://www.transomic.com/cms/home

Media Contact: Jason Fewell | [email protected] | (866) 833-0712

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

Media Contact: Dara O'Donnell | [email protected] | + 353-1-539 0083

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166908/Eric_Rhodes_ERS_Genomics.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166907/Blake_Simmons_Transomic_Technologies.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090619/ERS_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166905/Transomic_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ERS Genomics

Also from this source

ERS Genomics & abm enter into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.