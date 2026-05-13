ERS Genomics and Aurigene Sign CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement to Advance Precision Genome Editing in Drug Discovery

Agreement strengthens Aurigene's discovery platforms with access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property, enabling responsible innovation and enhanced global partner support

DUBLIN and BANGALORE, India, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS'), the CRISPR licensing company, today announced that it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited ("Aurigene Services"), an end-to-end integrated global CRDMO (Contract research, development, and manufacturing organization).

The agreement grants Aurigene access to ERS Genomics' foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. Through this license, Aurigene can integrate precision genome editing capabilities into its discovery platforms, strengthening its ability to support global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners across small molecule and biologics programs.

Akhil Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, said: "At Aurigene, we are constantly investing in technologies that bring value to our customers. Along those lines, we are pleased to collaborate with ERS Genomics. Access to ERS' foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property enables us to integrate cutting-edge gene editing capabilities into our discovery workflows. Our customers will benefit from faster, more precise target validation, improved disease model generation, and expanded functional genomics support — all within Aurigene's integrated services platform. This agreement reflects our continued commitment to accelerating innovation for our partners."

CRISPR/Cas9 is a transformative genome editing technology that enables precise and efficient modification of DNA. As genome editing becomes increasingly embedded in drug discovery workflows, from target validation to cell line engineering, access to foundational intellectual property remains essential to ensure responsible deployment and long-term freedom to operate.

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, ERS Genomics, said: "We are delighted to welcome Aurigene as a licensee. Aurigene's integrated discovery capabilities and global footprint make it a strong addition to our growing network of CRISPR licensees. By securing access to our foundational portfolio, Aurigene is well positioned to advance innovative research with clarity and confidence."

ERS Genomics provides access to the pioneering CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property developed by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and her collaborators. Through its streamlined licensing program, enables companies and institutions worldwide to access foundational patents covering the use of CRISPR/Cas9 technology across research and commercial applications.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property estate (the 'CVC Patents') co-owned by Nobel Laureate Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier, who, together with Dr Jennifer Doudna, was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology. The CVC portfolio represents the most comprehensive and widely granted collection of foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents globally, more than 130 issued patents, including over 50 in the US, encompassing over 1,400 claims across all cell types.

Derived from a bacterial immune defence system, CRISPR/Cas9 is a precise, efficient tool for editing DNA in living organisms that has transformed research across genetics, biotechnology, and molecular biology.

ERS Genomics offers non-exclusive licenses to the CVC Patents for research and commercial applications outside the direct use of CRISPR as a human therapeutic. These licenses provide essential freedom to operate for organizations working with CRISPR/Cas9 across a wide range of fields, including: life sciences research tools, reagents, and services, discovery of novel therapeutic targets, development of engineered cell lines and animal models for drug screening, bioproduction of antibodies and therapeutic proteins, animal and agricultural biotechnology, synthetic biology, including production of enzymes, food ingredients, and bio-based chemicals.

Current ERS licensees include GSK, Merck, Bayer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corteva, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Charles River Laboratories, and Cargill. For more information, visit www.ersgenomics.com.

About Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, a subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, is an end-to-end integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing partner supporting global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

With over 25+ years of experience, the company provides services across drug discovery, development, and commercial manufacturing for small molecules, biologics, and peptides. Biologics discovery services include Molecular Biology, Antibody discovery, Gene to Protein, Cell Engineering, Immunology and IND-enabling studies, alongside development capabilities such as process development, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial-scale supply.

The expertise spans across modalities like monoclonal antibodies, bi-specifics, multi-specifics, Antibody Drug Conjugates, mRNA, immuno-fusion proteins and recombinant proteins.

For more information, please visit www.aurigeneservices.com.

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SOURCE ERS Genomics