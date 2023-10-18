ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') completes licensing agreement with Syngene International

ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') completes licensing agreement with Syngene International, India's leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization

Syngene gains access to ERS Genomics' foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, ushering in a new era of technical innovation in India for its global partners. 

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, a recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her pioneering work on CRISPR/Cas9, provides access to the definitive patent portfolio for this groundbreaking technology.

Syngene International Limited, an integrated research, development and manufacturing services company, is poised to leverage the immense potential of CRISPR/Cas9 in various scientific disciplines, including drug discovery, biotechnology, and genomics on behalf of its clients.

Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Syngene, a global leader in research development and manufacturing services, to empower their scientific endeavours with the transformative capabilities of CRISPR/Cas9. This collaboration promises to unlock new frontiers in genomics research and therapeutic development."

Mahesh Bhalgat, Chief Operating Officer, Syngene International Limited, said, "Syngene is committed to delivering innovative solutions to our partners worldwide. Our agreement with ERS Genomics underscores this commitment, as we gain access to the most advanced CRISPR/Cas9 technology available. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to partner with clients to accelerate scientific discovery and support the development of life-changing therapies."

The collaboration between ERS Genomics and Syngene marks a significant addition to India's scientific and commercial landscape and reinforces the nation's growing influence in the global biotechnology and life sciences sector. Both organizations are focused on driving scientific progress and bringing transformative innovations to the forefront of research and development.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com
Media contact: Dara O'Donnell - dara.odonnell@ersgenomics.com
Janani.Kalyanakrishnan@syngeneintl.com
[email protected] 

About Syngene

Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN: INE398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's more than 6000 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data security, and quality manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With a combination of dedicated research facilities for Amgen, Baxter, and Bristol-Myers Squibb as well as 2 Mn sq. ft of specialist discovery, development and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science as well as multinationals, including GSK, Zoetis and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, visit https://esgreport.syngeneintl.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251329/Syngene_Logo.jpg
Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251337/Eric_Rhodes.jpg

SOURCE ERS Genomics

