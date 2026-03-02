ERShares Pioneers Private-Access ETF Structure; Clarifies XOVR Framework, Liquidity, and Fee Treatment

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Take: Private-public crossover ETF providing access to select private companies, including SpaceX • SPV acquisition costs already incurred • Fund does not impose a separate acquisition or performance fee layer beyond underlying vehicle expenses • Ongoing costs generally limited to ordinary SPV operating expenses (audit/incidental).

ERShares, a pioneer in expanding access to private-market exposure through an exchange-traded fund structure, today provided additional context regarding the framework supporting private-company exposure in the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR). XOVR was structured as the first ETF designed to provide private-company exposure through an underlying special purpose vehicle ("SPV") framework reflected in daily NAV alongside public equities,* within a regulated ETF structure. As the pioneer of this ETF structure, ERShares has refined the framework over time to improve efficiency, durability, and investor clarity. Given the complexity of private-exposure structures, ERShares is issuing this clarification to address potential and reported misinterpretations of the investment structure and ensure the fee treatment is understood as described in the Fund's disclosures. ERShares encourages readers to review primary source disclosures and to consider independence and disclosure standards that apply to third-party commentary on complex product structures.

The Fund's private sleeve includes exposure to SpaceX, reflecting the strategy's focus on scaled innovators that are often difficult to access through traditional investment channels. Portfolio exposures, including private holdings, are continuously monitored within the Fund's liquidity, valuation, and risk oversight framework as allocation levels evolve. This update provides additional context on the Fund's crossover framework, including structural refinements, portfolio mechanics, private exposure, liquidity oversight, valuation alignment, and disclosed expense treatment. Allocation levels may adjust over time as part of normal ETF portfolio mechanics and are monitored within the Fund's risk framework.

XOVR's private-company sleeve includes exposure to select private companies, including SpaceX, through its underlying vehicle structure, alongside a highly liquid public equity portfolio based on the Entrepreneur 30 Total Return Index. Private exposure can be scarce, and access is often limited across traditional investment channels. For investors seeking participation in scaled innovators such as SpaceX, crossover portfolios may at times reflect higher relative exposure as portfolio percentages adjust through normal ETF mechanics. ERShares seeks quality sourcing and disciplined execution, aiming for competitive entry terms when available and economic alignment intended to place fund investors alongside experienced investors in the underlying exposure (e.g., on a pari passu basis where applicable), consistent with ERShares' objective of expanding investor access to private-market opportunities within a regulated ETF framework.

Fee treatment clarification (SPV-related):

Acquisition expenses already incurred: The Fund has already incurred the acquisition-related expenses associated with the SPV recently obtaining the current position of approximately $205 million of indirect SpaceX exposure. The Fund will not need to bear further fees related to such exposure.

Fund-level fee layering: Neither the Fund nor the SPV directly or indirectly bear any additional acquisition expense or performance fee layer on the recent acquisitions, only typical underlying vehicle operating expenses.

Ongoing costs: Fund costs are generally limited to ordinary ETF-related fees, and the Fund bears indirectly ordinary SPV operating expenses (including audit and other incidental operational fees, as applicable).

Expense layering clarification: Underlying vehicle acquisition costs for these recent acquisitions were borne at the time of investment and are reflected in the Fund's valuation of the SPV. The Fund will not bear directly or indirectly any fees such as those charged on a percentage of any returns (known as a performance fee or carried interest) upon any exit or realization from an underlying position or the SPV related to the recent acquisitions.

Why this matters: Clear communication around fee structure and portfolio mechanics is essential to understanding crossover implementation. XOVR's framework is designed to reduce duplicative fee layering while providing access to innovative private companies within a liquid ETF structure. Allocation levels may evolve over time, and the refined framework is intended to deliver that access with improved transparency, alignment, and consistency with prevailing market pricing. The Fund's creation and redemption process continues to operate as designed, supported by its highly liquid public equity sleeve.

"XOVR was built to expand how investors access innovation by integrating selective private exposure within a liquid ETF structure," said Joel Shulman, Founder and CIO of ERShares. "Our focus has been on refining the framework to enhance transparency, align economic exposure, and provide disciplined access to companies, including leading innovators such as SpaceX, that historically remained outside traditional public portfolios."

"Innovation increasingly spans both private and public markets, and investors need tools that reflect that reality," said Eva Ados, Chief Investment Strategist & COO at ERShares. "Crossover portfolios that include companies such as SpaceX are designed to help investors participate more fully in the innovation lifecycle while maintaining liquidity, transparency, and disciplined portfolio construction."

Disclosures

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling +1 (617) 279 0045 or by visiting www.ershares.com. Read it carefully before investing. Fund risks can include and are not limited to: Absence of Prior Active Market Risk, Management Risk, New ETF Provider, Common Stock Risk, Market Risk, Concentration Risk, American Depositary Receipts, Early Closing Risk, Exchange Traded Fund Risk, Private Equity Investment Risk, Illiquidity Risk, Valuation Risk, Exit Strategy Risk. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions may reduce returns.

The Fund does not directly hold shares of SpaceX. Exposure to SpaceX is sought indirectly through investment in SPV Exposure to SpaceX LLC or other special purpose vehicles ("SPVs") the objective(s) of which is to seek such exposure through investment in privately-offered securities including other private funds ("private securities") that have exposure to direct interests in SpaceX. The Fund may not be able to influence the SPV's management, and the SPV may hold material amounts of cash while seeking investments. There cannot be any guarantee the SPV will be successful. Private securities are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and SPVs are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and therefore the Fund does not benefit from the regulatory protections of those acts when participating in such investments. The SPV and private securities generally may be difficult to value and to sell because of regulatory restrictions on resale. SPVs and private securities may carry additional costs such as transaction fees, operating expenses, management and/or performance fees, capital gains taxes, and brokerage charges. These costs can materially impact both the price paid for the investment and the net returns, if any, generated. There can be no assurance that future transactions will be available under the same terms or structure as previous transactions. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with ERShares.

About ERShares

ERShares is an investment firm focused on entrepreneurial companies and strategies designed to broaden access to innovative growth opportunities across public and private markets.

Basis of "first" and "pioneer" claim: ERShares review of U.S.-listed open-end 1940 Act ETFs and public filings as of Aug 29, 2024; requires daily creations/redemptions and a single ETF portfolio with private-company exposure reflected in daily NAV alongside public equities. Excludes interval funds, closed-end funds, BDC/PE-manager ETFs, SPACs, and products without private-company exposure in NAV.

